Who is Anthony Gonzalez? Former Indianapolis Colts WR hounded out of politics

Anthony Gonzalez has the perfect resume for a politician. He was widely expected to be a future star of the Republican Party, but even before his career could take off, Anthony Gonzalez decided to drop out of politics of his own volition after the diatribes and friendly fire became too much.

Rep. Anthony Gonzalez @RepAGonzalez See my full statement below regarding my decision not to seek re-election. See my full statement below regarding my decision not to seek re-election. https://t.co/vsggxjD1FI

His crime was that he voted to impeach Donald Trump, former President of the United States, who belonged to the same party as him. Crossing the sitting chief off your own party, especially in this partisan environment, is considered nothing short of sacrilege, and the the GOP subsequently turned on him.

The Ohio Republican Central Committee chose to censure him for his vote, whereas Anthony Gonzalez claimed that his vote was justified, stating that Donald Trump contributed to the storming of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

What made Anthony Gonzalez such a political superstar?

Anthony Gonzalez has an MBA from Stanford. Part of his family left behind Fidel Castro's Cuba to come to the United States. He is also a former football player, which gives him name recognition.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Ohio Representative Anthony Gonzalez, the former Colts’ first-round draft pick who was one of 10 House Representatives to vote to impeach former President Donald Trump, has chosen to not run for re-election in 2022 in part because of the stress the job has had on his family. Ohio Representative Anthony Gonzalez, the former Colts’ first-round draft pick who was one of 10 House Representatives to vote to impeach former President Donald Trump, has chosen to not run for re-election in 2022 in part because of the stress the job has had on his family.

Anthony Gonzalez was selected 32nd overall by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2007 NFL draft. His first couple of years went well as he registered three touchdowns and 576 yards in 37 passes during the 2007 season, and four touchdowns and 664 yards and 57 passes during the 2008 season.

Just when he was on the cusp of becoming the team's starting receiver, he injured his right knee in pre-season in 2009 and missed the entire year. Returning in 2010, he injured his left leg in Week 8.

Due to multiple injuries, Anthony Gonzalez's promising career was cut short before it could take off. He was let go by the Colts after the 2011 season and signed with the New England Patriots in 2012, who also released him before the regular season. That turn of events spelled the end of his football career.

His football career kind of mirrored his current political predicament: a promising future cut short by peculiar circumstances.

