Who is Anthony Richardson's brother Corey Carter? All about Colts QB's family

Anthony Richardson has a big 2023 NFL season ahead of him. Last week, the rookie was named as the starting quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts, who selected Richardson as the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Ahead of his debut season in the big league, fans have been curious to learn more about his family, especially his younger brother, Corey Carter.

Corey was born in Tennessee and grew up in Miami. Although his date of birth is unknown, reports suggest that he is 13 years old.

Corey and Richardson's parents split when they were young. However, their mother LaShawnda Cleare raised them while juggling between jobs. She reportedly married her second husband, Ferrell Cleare, in June 2021.

Corey accompanied Richardson on the 2023 NFL draft night when the latter was picked by the Colts. The brothers wore identical outfits at the grand event.

After Richardson was selected by Indianapolis, Corey spoke to NFL Network reporter Melissa Stark. During the interview, the teenager revealed how much of an inspiration his elder brother is to him. He said:

"This is very special to me, especially because I look up to him as much, and I've always wanted to be like him."

Many viewers were also surprised by Corey's confidence and his deep voice during the interview. Some also pointed out that he had a tattoo on his neck.

Anthony Richardson's stats in the 2022 College Football season

Former Florida Gators QB Anthony Richardson

Anthony Richardson had a fabulous 2022 season with the Florida Gators. He racked up 2,549 yards and 17 touchdowns on 176 passes with a 53.8% pass completion rate.

Richardson also added 654 rushing yards on 103 carries with nine touchdowns on the ground. He led the Gators to a fifth-place finish in the SEC East, with a 6-6 record in the regular season.

Across three seasons in Florida, Richardson recorded 3,105 yards and 24 touchdowns on 215 passes. He also managed 1,116 rushing yards on 161 carries with 12 rushing touchdowns.

The Indianapolis Colts selected Richardson fourth overall in the 2023 NFL draft. After he looked sharp in training camp and preseason, it will be interesting to see how the quarterback fares in the regular season.

