Who is Antonio Pierce's son, DeAndre? All about Raiders HC's kid

Antonio Pierce became the coach of the Las Vegas Raiders in January after taking over as the interim head coach for the final nine games of the 2023 season. Pierce set a club record with 63 points against the Los Angeles Chargers while serving as the interim leader, winning five games overall.

He has appointed his son, DeAndre, as one of his new assistant offensive coaches after taking over as the Raiders' full-time head coach. Let's examine DeAndre's background and football experience.

DeAndre Pierce spent last year at California Polytechnic State University as a defensive quality control coach. Having worked with his father together while he played in college and high school, they will work in the same football facility for the third time in the last 10 years.

The last time Antonio and DeAndre collaborated was at Arizona State, where the former was the defensive coordinator from 2020 to 2021. De'Andre spent the two seasons playing safety under his father after transferring from Boise State.

De'Andre also starred for his dad at Long Beach Polytechnic High School before attending college. From 2014 until 2017, Antonio Pierce coached the football program while his son played there.

The younger Pierce finished with 144 combined tackles, seven tackles for losses, one sack, one interception and six passes defended in 35 games in four years as a defensive back at Boise State. He won two conference titles and earned an honorable mention for the All-Mountain West team in his sophomore year.

Antonio Pierce's son left to work as the defensive quality control coach at Cal Poly for a year after graduating from college. He will now join the Las Vegas Raiders as an offensive quality control coach in the NFL.

Did Antonio Pierce's son, DeAndre, play in the NFL?

DeAndre Pierce transferred from Boise State University to Arizona State to complete his collegiate playing career.

Pierce was a member of the 2020 and 2021 Sun Devils, recording 58 total tackles in his final season. He never pursued a career as an NFL player, though. Although he was previously invited to the rookie camp of the Las Vegas Raiders, he was not selected.

After being hired as a new assistant offensive coach, he has taken his first big step into the professional coaching world.