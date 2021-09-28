Who is Arch Manning? Nephew of Peyton and Eli is taking high school football by storm

Arch Manning is all the rage as various colleges look to sign the next Manning up. He is widely considered as a top drawer prospect coming out of high school and ready for college football.

Overtime @overtime Arch Manning showing off the DUEL THREAT skills last night scoring 5 TD’s 🔥 Arch Manning showing off the DUEL THREAT skills last night scoring 5 TD’s 🔥 https://t.co/DYCmiggk6A

We look at Arch Manning's family tree and what causes him to be the latest in line from the Manning family to succeed as a quarterback in football.

Arch Manning emulating his grandfather in name and deed

Arch Manning shares, in part, his first name with his grandfather Archie Manning, who is the patriarch of the Manning family.

Archie Manning played for Ole Miss before going on to play for the New Orleans Saints in the NFL. Despite consistently being underprotected by his offensive line, his performances made him get selected for two Pro-Bowls.

His sons are Cooper Manning, Peyton Manning and Eli Manning. We all know of Peyton Manning, considered one of the greatest quarterbacks in history, and New York Giants legend Eli Manning.

Giants Videos @SNYGiants Eli Manning receives a massive standing ovation at MetLife Stadium as the Giants retire his jersey 👏 Eli Manning receives a massive standing ovation at MetLife Stadium as the Giants retire his jersey 👏 https://t.co/lufwikn5SU

Peyton Manning won a couple of Super Bowls and advanced to two more with the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos. Eli Manning also won a couple of Super Bowls with the New York Giants. Both brothers were first overall draft picks in their respective drafts.

It brings us to Cooper Manning, the eldest brother who is perhaps the least known. He was also an up-and-coming prospect in high school before being diagnosed with spinal stenosis that put an end to his career despite being committed to Ole Miss.

Arch Manning is Cooper Manning's son. It's not surprising to see him being touted as one of the best quarterback prospects out of high school. He has his uncles to speak with in terms of NFL experience that boasts a combined four Super Bowls. His grandfather, a New Orleans legend, himself was a second overall draft pick at one time and boasts a decade of NFL quarterbacking experience.

Let's not forget Arch Manning's own father. It is at this very juncture that Cooper Manning's football career got upended. Arch has spent the entire life hearing about his uncles, knowing that his father never got a fair shot because of a medical condition. Now that he has the chance to put it right, he seems to be grabbing it with both hands. If we know anything about the Manning mentality, Arch Manning will go on to achieve far bigger things in the future.

