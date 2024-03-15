Who is Arik Armstead's wife Mindy? All about ex-49ers star's personal life as DL agrees to $51,000,000 deal with Jaguars

According to numerous sources, Arik Armstead, a former defensive tackle for the San Francisco 49ers, signed a three-year, $51 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday.

Armstead played with the Niners for the past nine years (114 games) and was an important part of the team's stable, highly regarded defensive line.

Armstead was a member of the San Francisco 49ers team that faced the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl in February 2024. During that game, he was cheered on by his favorite fans at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. His Wife, Mindy Armstead, and their two daughters, Ayla and Amiri, were also there to support him.

Mindy Armstead is a mother of two, an employed psychiatrist, a social media influencer and an avid fitness enthusiast who recognizes the value of holistic wellness. She runs a successful clinic in San Jose, California, and specializes in medication treatment for kids with ADHD, according to PEOPLE. She also makes her services available online as part of her responsibilities as a social media influencer.

Mindy went on to the University of California to specialize in child and adolescent psychiatry after finishing her residency at the State University of New York at Buffalo, according to PEOPLE.

She and Arik Armstead established the nonprofit Armstead Academic Project in 2019 with the goal of assisting academically struggling adolescents in Sacramento and the San Francisco Bay Area. Additionally, the pair is associated with Numo Nutrition Inc., a well-known organic gut health company.

Arik Armstead and Mindy’s relationship timeline

Arik Armstead, who made his NFL debut in 2015, met his wife Mindy in 2016 through mutual connections. The two started dating shortly after. The couple then got engaged in 2019.

Mindy said, "When I met Arik, the person God wanted for my life, it changed me forever," when she announced their engagement on Instagram.

After a year, in 2020, they got married. They have welcomed two daughters since that time. On Feb. 5, 2021, their first daughter Amiri was born. Then, on June 7, 2022, their second daughter Ayla was born.

In 2023, Arik Armstead, 30, talked candidly about his experiences as a father in an interview with PEOPLE.

"I play football, so it's a lot of testosterone and a lot of masculine ego and energy, and all that around, so when I come home and get to be a dad, I get to be softer and I enjoy that side," Armstead stated.

"Many fathers make up the team. Together with my teammates, I get to see another side of them as dads. It's really enjoyable.”