Who is Arthur Smith’s father Frederick W. Smith? All about Falcons HC’s billionaire family

Arthur Smith took over as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons in 2021. He is currently in his third season with the team and is yet to guide it into the playoffs.

With Smith's Falcons currently leading the NFC South with a 2-1 record, we look into the coach's personal life, particularly his father, Frederick W. Smith.

Frederick was born on Aug. 11, 1944, in Marks, Mississippi. He suffered from a bone disease when he was young but got healthier by the age of 10.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Frederick attended Memphis University School and became an amateur pilot as a teen. He later went to Yale University and graduated with a degree in economics in 1966.

In 1971, Frederick founded Federal Express, which is now known as FedEx. His company is one of the largest express-delivery businesses in the world. Frederick W. Smith stepped down from his post as CEO of FedEx last year.

As per reports, Frederick has a net worth of $5.8 billion as of 2023.

He was married to Linda Black Grisham for eight years before they divorced in 1977. He has been married to Diane Smith since 2006.

Frederick has 10 children in total. His eldest son Richard is a high-level executive at FedEx. Meanwhile, his youngest son Frederick Buchanan "Cannon" Smith is married to actress Collins Tuohy.

One of Frederick's daughters, Windland Smith Rice, is a wildlife photographer. Frederick is also the father of film producer Molly Smith and Falcons head coach Arthur Smith.

Arthur Smith's net worth: How much is the Falcons HC worth in 2023?

Atlanta Falcons HC Arthur Smith

As per reports, Arthur Smith is worth an estimated $6 million as of 2023. He has made a small fortune through his coaching career in the NFL.

Smith reportedly earns between $2 million to $5 million annually as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons.

Ahead of Atlanta's NFL 2023 Week 4 clash against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, Smith holds a 16-23 record as head coach.