Who are the Baltimore Ravens' biggest rivals? All you need to know

Regardless of the complexity of the game, the NFL has enormous popularity. Some matchups often generate more interest and excitement among the fans. Occasionally, it's just a matter of the contestants' caliber. However, due to the intense animosity between the two clubs in some rivalry games, records are completely ignored.

Two giants vying for the same spot every year give birth to many rivalries. That occasionally results in mutual regard, but it more frequently results in prevalent hostility.

One of the strongest, most heated, and physically violent rivalries in league history is largely regarded as the one between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers.

The AFC North division includes the Ravens and Steelers, respectively. Baltimore has faced Pittsburgh at least twice a year since its establishment in 1996, sometimes in games for division dominance.

The two teams are also well-known for deploying hard-hitting protective units, which adds to the energetic acuity of the encounters.

Hines Ward, a former wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers, once captured the animosity between his team and the Baltimore Ravens well.

"The players and the coaches hate each other," Hines remarked. "There isn't any exchanging phone numbers and dinner invitations after the game. They dislike us just as much as we do them. No need to keep it a secret. Both of us are aware of it." he added.

Statistics for the Steelers and Ravens rivalry over the years

The Ravens and Steelers play each other twice a year because they are both members of the AFC North. The Steelers have a 33-25 advantage in their overall history.

The two clubs have faced off four times in the playoffs, with Pittsburgh taking the lead with a 3-1 edge.

In the beginning, the Steelers dominated the contest, but the Ravens eventually made a breakthrough in the 2010s. When both sides faced off in the 2009 AFC Championship, the rivalry was at its most intense. The final score was 23-14 in favor of the Steelers.

In 2013, Thanksgiving Day saw another match between the two teams. The Ravens would triumph 22-20 in that one. Mike Tomlin, the head coach of the Steelers, was fined $100,000 for interfering with Ravens kickoff returner Jacoby Jones during that game.

With superstars such as Ben Roethlisberger, Hines Ward, Terrell Suggs, and Ray Lewis among others, it's fair to say the rivalry has produced some of the best matches in the league.

The Steelers and Ravens are also the only two AFC North clubs to have won the Super Bowl, with the Steelers winning six and the Ravens winning two.

