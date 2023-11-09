Who are the Bears-Panthers announcers on Amazon Prime Video? All about NFL Week 10 TNF game's coverage team

The Chicago Bears will lock horns with the Carolina Panthers in Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season. The highly-anticipated game is scheduled to begin at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 9 at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will be in the booth for the Bears-Panthers game on Amazon Prime Video. Kaylee Hartung will be the sideline reporter for the contest.

Michaels will serve as the play-by-play announcer, while Herbstreit will provide color commentary for the Week 10 game on Thursday Night Football.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Chicago Bears vs. Carolina Panthers injury report for NFL Week 10

Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields is doubtful to play in Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season

The Chicago Bears have a few injury concerns heading into Week 10 of this NFL season. The hosts have ruled out Khari Blasingame (concussion), Nate Davis (ankle), Tremaine Edmunds (knee) and Terell Smith (illness) for Thursday's game.

Chicago's starting quarterback, Justin Fields is also doubtful for the game with a thumb injury. If Fields is unable to play, the Bears will start Tyson Bagent as their signal caller.

The Carolina Panthers also have some major injury woes for the TNF game. The visitors have listed Brian Burns (concussion/elbow), C.J. Henderson (concussion), Laviska Shenault Jr. (ankle) and Stephen Sullivan (shoulder) as out.

Wideout DJ Chark (elbow) is listed as doubtful for Thursday's contest. Rookie quarterback Bryce Young is expected to start against the Bears.

How to watch Chicago Bears vs. Carolina Panthers: TV schedule and live stream details

The Chicago Bears vs. Carolina Panthers NFL game will air on Amazon Prime Video. Fans in Carolina can watch the game live on the local channel WSOC, while those in Chicago can catch the game on WFLD.

The Bears-Panthers contest can also be streamed live on Fubo TV.

Game : Chicago Bears vs. Carolina Panthers

: Chicago Bears vs. Carolina Panthers Stadium : Soldier Field in Chicago

: Soldier Field in Chicago Date : Thursday, Nov. 9

: Thursday, Nov. 9 Start Time : 8:15 p.m. ET

: 8:15 p.m. ET TV Channel : WSOC (for locals in Carolina) and WFLD (for locals in Chicago)

: WSOC (for locals in Carolina) and WFLD (for locals in Chicago) Streaming: Amazon Prime Video and Fubo TV