Who are the Bengals vs. Steelers announcers for Thursday Night Football? Coverage team for the Week 7 TNF game explored

Aaron Rodgers and Joe Flacco are two quarterbacks who have close to four decades of NFL experience between them. They will start for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday.The Bengals won two straight games to start the season, but lost Joe Burrow to a turf toe injury and dropped four consecutive matchups. The team was defeated by the Green Bay Packers last weekend despite trading for Flacco from the Cleveland Browns and starting him.Rodgers' influence and Pittsburgh's ability to score a lot of points have helped them lead their division with a 4-1 record. The Steelers are entering Week 7 as the No. 2 seed in the AFC, only behind the Indianapolis Colts.Let's look at the divisional game's broadcast information and its commentators.Who are the Bengals vs. Steelers game announcers on Thursday?Fans won't be able to watch the Cincinnati Bengals-Pittsburgh Steelers game on national television since it will only be available on Amazon Prime Video.Al Michaels (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (analyst/color commentator) will be in the announcers' booth, while Kaylee Hartung will report from the sidelines.Michaels has served as Amazon's primary Thursday Night Footbal commentator since 2022, following the network's acquisition of exclusive broadcasting rights for TNF. Herbstreit has been Michaels' partner, providing in-game analysis.Hartung will conduct interviews with Bengals coach Zac Taylor and Steelers coach Mike Tomlin. She will also alert fans of any injuries that might arise.How to stream the Bengals vs. Steelers game on Amazon Prime?To watch the Cincinnati Bengals play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, fans must have an Amazon Prime membership. An Amazon Prime member will have access to Prime Video, Amazon Music and other on-demand video content.New members can sign up for a week of Amazon Prime access for just $1.99. However, following the discounted trial period, the subscription will cost $14.99 per month. Students and those eligible for government help can enjoy discounts.Week 7 TNF Game Info:Date and Time: Thursday, Oct. 16 at 8:15 p.m. ETLocation: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OhioLive Streaming: Amazon PrimeAnnouncers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (color analyst), Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter)