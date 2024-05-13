Who has the best defense in the 2024 NFL season? 5 teams who could suffocate offenses this year feat. New York Jets

The first wave of free agency and the NFL Draft are in the rearview window. Teams have a good idea of what their roster will look like come Week 1.

Although there will be battles for the final roster spots in training camps, most of the starting jobs are locked in, and some team's defenses are looking much better than others.

Let's take a look at the five NFL teams with the best defense going into the 2024 season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Five NFL teams who could suffocate offenses this year

#5 Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs gave up the second-fewest points last season

The Kansas City Chiefs' defense was a key reason for them winning the Super Bowl last season, as the defense was better than the offense.

As the offense struggled to begin the year, the defense won them football games. Although losing L'Jarius Snead is a big loss, the run defense will once again be one of the best in the NFL, thanks to Chris Jones.

Last season, Kansas City gave up the second-fewest points in the NFL as the Chiefs should have a top-five defense in the 2024 NFL season.

#4 Dallas Cowboys

Micah Parsons had 14 sacks last season.

In 2023, the Dallas Cowboys ranked fifth in points allowed last season, as the team was led by Micah Parsons who had 14 sacks.

The big question for the Cowboys going into the 2024 NFL season is how the defense will be without Dan Quinn, as the defensive coordinator took the head coaching job with the Atlanta Falcons.

The Cowboys lost some key players like Dante Fowler Jr. and Dorance Armstrong but drafted Marshawn Kneeland who should help their pass rush.

#3 Cleveland Browns

Cleveland had the sixth-most sacks last season

The Cleveland Browns weren't a top-five defense in football in terms of points allowed as they allowed 21.3 PPG.

However, they ranked first in yards allowed, generated the fifth-most turnovers in the league, and finished second in DVOA, while also having the sixth-most sacks.

This will be their second year under Jim Schwartz's defense, which should help them improve with more familiarity.

#2 Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore allowed the fewest points in the NFL

The Baltimore Ravens defense was dominant last season, as the team allowed 16.5 points per game, which was the best in the NFL.

The Ravens lost some key coaches and players this off-season, so Baltimore may take a step back. But even if there is a bit of a dropoff, last season, the Ravens ranked first in DVOA, points allowed and team sacks.

#1 New York Jets

The New York Jets defense will be among the league's best in 2024. Last season, the defense finished 10th in scoring defense, first in yards allowed per play and third in EPA per play. The Jets also had 17 interceptions and 90 pass defenses.

In the offseason, New York lost Bryce Huff in free agency and traded away Jonathan Franklin-Myers. But the Jets brought in Hasson Reddick and Javon Kinlaw to help replace them, as New York's defense should be dominant.