Who has the best defense in the NFL 2020?

Los Angeles Rams would rank towards the top of the NFL in a lot of defensive categories in the 2020 NFL Season.

The Rams defense was led by cornerback Jalen Ramsey and defensive lineman Aaron Donald. Donald is a generational talent at every position on the Rams' defensive line.

Aaron Donald would record 45 total tackles and 13.5 sacks for the Los Angeles Rams defense. Donald would finish just behind Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt for the the top spot in sacks. In seven seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, Aaron Donald has recorded 85.5 sacks.

The Rams defense is filled with both great young and seasoned talent. This talent helped them all season long and in the playoffs. Let's take a look at the NFL's best defense in the 2020 NFL season.

2020-2021 Los Angeles Rams: #1 defense in the NFL

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey celebrates with teammates

When it comes to total yards per game, the Los Angeles Rams would sit at the top of the NFL, only giving up 281.9 yards per game. The Rams secondary would hold opposing quarterbacks to just 190.7 yards per game.

Los Angeles would fall just behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts in rush defense, giving up 91.3 rushing yards a game.

Relentless. Dominant. Opportunistic.



This defense is special. pic.twitter.com/VQaeFI9qI5 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 16, 2021

Advertisement

Los Angeles Rams' defense would finish second in the NFL when it comes to sacks. They recorded 53 sacks during the 2020 NFL Season.

The Rams' defensive performance was so impressive because of their schedule during the season. The Rams' defense would play six of the top quarterbacks in the 2020 NFL season.

The Rams would face Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Dak Prescott, and Josh Allen. Not to mention two meetings with Kyler Murray and three meetings with Russell Wilson.

Finishing at the top of the NFL in the majority of the defensive standings with the schedule they played makes it more impressive. The Rams would finish the 2020 season with a (5-3) record against the NFL's top quarterbacks.

Welcome to Los Angeles!



We’ve agreed to terms with Raheem Morris to become our next DC » https://t.co/ZRhvuy1q6k pic.twitter.com/VZtQkaJ6Bt — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 21, 2021

Los Angeles' defense would force Tom Brady into throwing two interceptions in their game. They would also hold the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to under 50 yards rushing. This is the same Tampa Bay Buccaneers team that is heading to the 2021 NFL Super Bowl.

The Rams will be without their defensive coordinator who took the head coaching job with the Chargers. In the 2021 NFL season, we could potentially see the Rams at the top of the NFL again in defense.