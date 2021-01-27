Who is the best player in the 2020-21 NFL season?

On February 6, 2021, the NFL will announce the NFL MVP Awards. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is favored to take home the Award. Rodgers was easily the Most Valuable Player during the 2020-2021 NFL season.

Green Bay Packers would not be as successful as they are now without Aaron Rodgers under center. Before the 2020-2021 NFL season started, NFL players voted on the NFL's Top 100 players. Rodgers would check into that list at number 16.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would bring home the number one spot. Looking at the 2020-2021 NFL season, Aaron Rodgers could easily jump 15 spots and be number one next season.

That's even though Rodgers' season ended with the loss to the Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday. It does not take away from the successful season he put together though.

Aaron Rodgers led the Packers to a (13-3) record and the number one overall seed for the NFC. Take a look at why Aaron Rodgers should take the MVP Award and potentially be the number one player on the NFL Top 100 list for 2021.

2020-2021 NFL season: Aaron Rodgers stands above the rest

Aaron Rodgers has been the most consistent NFL quarterback during the 2020-2021 NFL season. Rodgers only had one game that he failed to pass two or more touchdowns. He led the Green Bay Packers to a (13-3) record with only one standout wide receiver.

Aaron Rodgers was seventh in the NFL in passing yards. He would finish at the top in passing touchdowns, QBR, and interceptions. Rodgers has been the motor for the Green Bay Packers since taking over as the starter.

Advertisement

Green Bay Packers have not done Aaron Rodgers any favors regarding bringing in offensive weapons. He has done it all in the 2020-2021 NFL season with just himself and Davante Adams. Aaron Rodgers still put up numbers that were insane with little to no help during the season.

Aaron Rodgers' 2020-2021 NFL stats:

-- Completions: 372

-- Attempts: 526

-- Completion Percentage: 70.7

-- Passing yards: 4,299 yards

-- Touchdowns: 48

-- Interceptions: 5

-- Passer Rating: 121.5

-- QBR: 84.3

Rodgers headed into the 2021 NFC Championship Game to face Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. The Packers would fall short to the Buccaneers but it was one of the best NFL Playoff games in recent years. When it comes down to it, there is no other player in the NFL that means more to their team than Aaron Rodgers.