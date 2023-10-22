Who is Bill Belichick's ex-girlfriend Linda Holliday? All about Patriots HC's personal life

Bill Belichick is widely regarded as one of the greatest coaches to grace the NFL. He has been serving as the head coach of the New England Patriots since 2000 and has led the franchise to six Super Bowl titles.

Despite Belichick's success in his profession, fans have been curious to learn more about his personal life. The Patriots head coach was in a relationship with Linda Holliday from 2007 until their split in September 2023.

Holliday was born on June 5, 1963, in Knoxville, Tennessee. She attended Vanderbilt University from 1984 to 1986 and earned a bachelor's degree in Radiography.

As per her LinkedIn bio, Holliday was the owner and CEO of Blue Indigo Boutique for three years, from 2006 to 2009. She began working as a sports correspondent at Style Boston, a segment on WBZ-TV and myTV38, in December 2009.

Holliday continues to make appearances on the station. However, her primary job in the last few years has been serving as president of the Bill Belichick Foundation. She oversees the operations of the organization, which provides coaching, mentorship, and financial support to aspiring athletes and communities.

Holliday has twin daughters, Kate and Ahsley Hess, from a previous marriage. However, there isn't any information on her ex-husband.

Meanwhile, Belichick married Debby Clarke Belichick in 1977 until their divorce in 2006. They share three children: Stephen, Amanda, and Brian.

Bill Belichick's net worth: How much is the Patriots HC worth in 2023?

According to reports, Bill Belichick is worth a reported $60 million in 2023. He has accumulated a small fortune during his coaching tenure in the NFL.

Belichick is reportedly the highest-paid coach in the league and makes around $20 million per year with the New England Patriots.

Belichick has been coaching in the league for over four decades and has won eight Super Bowl rings. Six of those Super Bowl wins have come as head coach of the New England Patriots.