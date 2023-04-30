Who are Blake Freeland's parents? All you need to know about new Colts OT's sports-crazy family 

The Indianapolis Colts picked Blake Freeland in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft as the 106th overall pick. The offensive tackle spent four impressive seasons with the BYU Cougars and will now take the step up to the big leagues.

Since Blake Freeland joined the NFL, fans have been curious to learn more about his family, who have a strong affinity for sports.

Blake was born to Debbie and James Freeland on May 3, 2000. The couple have five children together and he is their only son.

Blake's father James is a football coach at Riverton High. He also played as a linebacker for the BYU Cougars for two years in 1994 and 1995.

Meanwhile, Blake's mother Debbie played basketball for BYU from 1991 to 1995. She earned All-American honors during her collegiate career and is the eighth-highest scorer in BYU women’s basketball history.

Blake's older sister Sierra competed for BYU’s women’s track team as a thrower from 2017 to 2022. His three younger sisters are also inclined toward sports.

The entire family was delighted when they found out Blake will play in the NFL for the 2023-24 season.

Blake Freeland NFL Draft projections: Why did the Indianapolis Colts pick the OT in the fourth round?

Blake Freeland playing for the BYU Cougars in 2022

Blake Freeland had an impressive four-year stint with the BYU Cougars. He featured in 44 games for the team, making 41 starts (26 at left tackle and 15 at right tackle).

Freeland also flaunted his athletic skills at the 2023 NFL Combine. He holds the NFL Combine record for an offensive lineman with a 37-inch vertical jump.

At 6-foot-8 and 302 pounds, Freeland is a man mountain. He has exceptional fluidity for someone of his size.

The Indianapolis Colts are in need of a leader in their offensive line and Freeland could provide them with stability. He has decent technique in protection and is always up for a physical battle.

Freeland also earned third-team AP All-American honors last season.

