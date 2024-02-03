Who is Brian Callahan's dad, Bill? All about Titans HC's family

Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan comes from a rich football heritage. The former Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator is the son of long-term NFL head coach Bill Callahan.

Brian Callahan has been around football for most of his life thanks to his father's wealth of experience and his successful coaching career. This article will look into his family's history in the NFL. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Who is Bill Callahan?

Bill Callahan is the current offensive line coach for the Tennessee Titans. Bill Callahan is best known for leading the Oakland Raiders to Super Bowl XXXVII.

Bill Callahan started his coaching career as an assistant coach at Illinois in 1980. He occupied that position until 1986 before accepting an offer to become the offensive line coach at Northern Arizona.

Callahan occupied the role for two seasons before accepting the offensive coordinator job at Southern Illinois. The job at Southern Illinois ended up being his shortest at the collegiate level, as he moved to Wisconsin the next season to be their offensive line coach. He occupied the position for five seasons before jumping to the NFL.

The Philadelphia Eagles appointed Bill Callahan as their offensive line coach in 1995. He came highly recommended following his success at the collegiate level. Callahan stayed with the Eagles until 1997. Since entering the league, Bill Callahan has worked as an offensive line coach for the Oakland Raiders, New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Redskins, and Cleveland Browns. He is regarded as one of the finest offensive line coaches in the league.

Asides from working as an offensive line coach, Brian Callahan has served as a head coach for the Oakland Raiders, an interim head coach for the Washington Redskins, and a head coach for Nebraska. He recently joined the Tennessee Titans as an offensive line coach to work under his son, Brian Callahan.

Brian Callahan's NFL coaching career

Brian Callahan got his first job as an NFL coach in 2010 when the Denver Broncos employed him as a coaching assistant. He occupied the position for just one year before being promoted to offensive quality control coach.

Callahan rose the ranks in good time, earning yet another promotion to the rank of offensive assistant ahead of the 2013 NFL season. However, that was his last gig with the Broncos, as Callahan moved to the Detroit Lions to become their quarterbacks coach in 2016.

Callahan occupied the role for two seasons, eventually moving to the Oakland Raiders to occupy the same position. He was in Oakland briefly, as the Cincinnati Bengals lured him to become their offensive coordinator in 2019. Callahan accepted the gig and was instrumental in the development of Joe Burrow and the rest of the Bengals' offensive talent.

His work with the Bengals earned him the head coach job at the Tennessee Titans, and he is set to resume work ahead of the 2024 NFL season.