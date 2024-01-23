Who is Brian Callahan's father? Exploring Titans HC's family

New Tennessee Titans coach Brian Callahan is one of the brightest offensive minds in the NFL.

The former Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator has been Joe Burrow's OC for the entirety of his NFL career. He has a Super Bowl on his resume as part of the Denver Broncos coaching staff. The Tennessee Titans are getting a good one with Callahan's hiring, and it could be the start of something special in Tennessee.

However, do you know that Brian Callahan is not the first Callahan to earn a coaching job in the NFL? That's right. His father coached two NFL franchises back in the day.

In this article, we look at Bill Callahan, the father of Brian Callahan. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Who is Brian Callahan's father, Bill Callahan?

Bill Callahan is the offensive line coach of the Cleveland Browns and the father of new Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan. Bill Callahan has been a coach since the early 80s, and his career has seen him coach at the highest level.

Bill Callahan started his coaching career three years after the end of his college football career as a quarterback for Benedictine. Callahan's first coaching job was with Illinois as an assistant coach. He stayed there for six years before taking his talents to Northern Arizona, where he became the offensive line coach.

Bill did an impressive job at Northern Arizona before Southern Illinois recruited him to become their offensive coordinator. He spent the next five years with numerous programs before his big break in 1995.

Ahead of the 1995 NFL season, the Philadelphia Eagles hired Bill Callahan as their offensive line coach. He occupied that role until 1997 before the Oakland Raiders swooped in to make him their new offensive coordinator.

Callahan spent four years as their OC before he was elevated to the head coach position ahead of the 2002 NFL season.

Bill Callahan was a resounding success in his first year, leading the Raiders to a Super Bowl game, where his team narrowly lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His second season wasn't as impressive, as he was fired after a deeply unimpressive 4–12 2003 regular season.

Since leaving the Raiders, Bill Callahan has worked with various franchises in the NFL. He has been on the staff of the New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Redskins, and now, the Cleveland Browns as their offensive line coach.