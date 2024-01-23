Who is Brian Callahan's wife Allyson? All about Titans HC's partner

Allyson and Brian Callahan have been married since 2013. The couple have been fixtures of NFL games since then, with Allyson regularly supporting her significant other during his coaching duties.

They are a tight-knit couple, and Allyson has been by his side from the earlier days of being a coaching assistant to now being a head coach in the NFL. This article will examine Allyson Callahan and her relationship with the new Tennessee Titans head coach, Brian Callahan.

Who is Allyson Callahan?

Allyson Callahan is a former cheerleader and the wife of Tennessee Titans head coach Brian. Allyson was born on January 1, 1985, in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey. She spent her formative years in New Jersey and learned about sports at an early age.

Allyson was a Denver Broncos cheerleading squad member between 2009 and 2012. She met then-Broncos offensive quality coach Brian Callahan during her time with the Broncos.

The couple hit it off almost instantly and they started dating in October 2011. Eventually, the couple announced their engagement on July 20, 2012, and tied the knot on June 22, 2013.

Do Allyson and Brian Callahan have children?

Yes, Brian and Allyson Callahan have children together. The couple are the proud parents of Ronan and Nohan Callahan.

Furthermore, the couple purchased a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 653 Rushton Road, Cincinnati, due to their expanding family. The Callahans bought the house from Alex M. Molnar and Molnar Alison for $1,230,000.

Callahan recently snagged the head coach job of the Tennessee Titans. He previously worked as a staffer for the Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, Detroit Lions, and Cincinnati Bengals.

Callahan was part of the Broncos coaching staff that guided the team to their most recent Super Bowl triumph at Super Bowl 2015.

The Tennessee Titans hired Brian Callahan for his track record of patiently building an impressive offense. Unlike an array of equally talented coaches, Callahan is known to stay in a job for years and survive high-pressure situations.

The Titans feel like they've found the offensive equivalent of the recently departed Mike Vrabel and look pleased with Callahan's hire.