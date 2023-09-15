Who is Britain Covey's wife, Leah Covey? A look into the personal life of Eagles WR

Leah Covey is a PR expert, marketing manager, and TikTok star. She is also the significant other of Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver and return specialist Britain Covey.

Leah Covey is a bachelor's degree graduate in public relations, advertising, and applied communication. Since graduating, she has worked at companies specializing in her field.

According to Leah Covey's LinkedIn profile, she works for Avalaunch Media. The social media guru initially joined the company as a marketing intern in January 2021 and quickly rose to become a full-time project manager in April of the same year. Just a couple of months later, Leah was once again promoted, this time to the marketing manager position she has since held.

Before earning a role at Avalaunch Media, Leah Covey worked part-time at BYU AdLab as a producer and project manager. She was with the company for over two years.

Aside from her corporate jobs, Leah Covey is a social media celebrity, as she has thousands of followers across social media platforms. She is mainly popping on TikTok, where she frequently posts about the happenings in her life, including her on-field celebrations from January’s NFC Championship game, when the Eagles defeated the 49ers to clinch a Super Bowl berth.

How long have Britain and Leah Covey been together?

The couple made their relationship official on Instagram in April 2019 when Leah first shared a picture of them on her Instagram page.

Since then, the couple have been posting each other more frequently. The couple eventually confirmed their engagement via another Instagram post on October 7, 2019. They finally tied the knot in January 2020 in an affair attended by close friends and family members.

The couple welcomed their first baby boy, Nelson Jude Covey, into the world on March 12, 2023. The couple regularly posts about him on social media.

Britain Covey's Professional Football Timeline

Leah's husband, Britain Covey, is a wide receiver and return specialist for the Philadelphia Eagles. Covey went undrafted in the 2022 Draft before being signed by the Eagles as an undrafted free agent.

He joined the team for training camp and made an impression on the franchise. So much so that he was brought up to the main squad for the season opener against the Detroit Lions, making his NFL debut.

Covey served as a punt returner for the game, totaling two punts for 13 yards. The pinnacle of Covey's rookie season was his appearance in the Super Bowl game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Covey contributed punt returns for 35 yards in the Eagles 38–35 loss to Patrick Mahomes.

It's a new season for Covey and his fellow Eagles. They will attempt to go one better than last year in the 2022 NFL season.