Who did Brock Purdy replace? List of 49ers QBs in past three seasons feat. Jimmy Garoppolo

Over the past two seasons, Brock Purdy has gone from being selected with the last pick in the NFL Draft to becoming a nominee for league MVP and garnering more Pro Bowl votes than any other player in the NFL in his first full campaign as the starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers.

The 24-year-old quarterback took on the starting role after Jimmy Garoppolo became injured towards the end of the 2022 season. After that, he went on to win two postseason games while starting and made it to the NFC Championship game, which he also started against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Niners ultimately fell short against the Eagles after Purdy suffered an elbow injury in the opening quarter.

Purdy has led the Chiefs to the NFC Championship game this year for the second consecutive year. This happened after the Niners' 12-5 record earned them the top NFC seed.

Purdy has fulfilled every expectation placed on him by the Niners, including using his athletic abilities to extend plays, getting the ball to move down the field when necessary, and gaining Kyle Shanahan's confidence.

We'll examine the 49ers' starting quarterbacks from the previous three seasons before Purdy below.

Starting QBs for the 49ers in the past three seasons

#1 - Jimmy Garoppolo (2017 to 2022)

Jimmy Garoppolo started for six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers and finished with a 38-17 regular-season record. Jimmy G was able to guide the Niners to one Super Bowl participation and two NFC Championship games during his career. However, the team ultimately lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2020 Super Bowl.

Garoppolo, who is currently with the Raiders in Las Vegas, had a 4-2 postseason record with the San Francisco outfit.

#2 - Trey Lance (2022-present)

In the 2021 NFL Draft, the 49ers chose Trey Lance with the third overall pick. The Niners gave up an ample load of first-round selections in exchange for moving up to choose him. Lance finished 1-1 as the backup quarterback to Jimmy Garoppolo in his debut season.

In 2022, Lance was announced as the starting quarterback for the Niners, but broke his ankle in Week 2 and missed the remainder of the campaign before anyone could truly assess what he would offer to the team.

As the season came to a close, Brock Purdy became the starting quarterback for the Niners. Many believed Lance might have gotten another shot to start in 2023 because of Purdy's playoff injury and the surgery that followed. However, Purdy was back in the starting lineup for the 2023 campaign, while Lance was dropped to third-string quarterback.

#3 - Nick Mullens (2018 to 2020)

In 2018, quarterback Nick Mullens was an undrafted free agent before signing with the San Francisco 49ers. He led the Niners to a 34-3 victory in his opening game for them against the Oakland Raiders, passing for 262 yards, three TDs, and no interceptions.

Ultimately, Mullens proved to be an adequate backup quarterback for San Francisco rather than a viable starting option.

Mullens finished his time with the San Francisco team with a 5-11 record as a starter.