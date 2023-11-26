Who are the Broncos-Browns announcers on FOX? All about NFL Week 12 game's coverage team

The Denver Broncos will square off against the Cleveland Browns in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season. The eagerly-awaited game is scheduled to commence at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 26 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Kevin Kugler and Mark Sanchez will be in the booth for the Broncos-Browns game on FOX while Laura Okmin will be the sideline reporter. Kugler will serve as the play-by-play announcer while Sanchez will provide color commentary for the Week 12 game on Sunday.

Denver Broncos vs. Cleveland Browns: Injury report for NFL Week 12

Russell Wilson will start at quarterback for the Denver Broncos in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season

The Denver Broncos have listed running back Dwayne Washington (illness) and safety P.J. Locke (ankle) as questionable for Week 12 against the Browns. The good news for the hosts is that Mitchell Fraboni, Mike Purcell and Nik Bonitto took part in full practice during the week.

Denver's star quarterback Russell Wilson seems to have found some rhythm in the past few weeks and will start against the Browns on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Browns will be without Marquise Goodwin (concussion) and Denzel Ward (shoulder) for the Week 12 game. The visitors have also listed Anthony Walker (hamstring), Jordan Kunaszyk (knee) and Juan Thornhill (calf) as questionable for this weekend.

Since Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson is ruled out for the rest of the season, rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson is expected to lead the offense.

How to watch Denver Broncos vs. Cleveland Browns: TV schedule and live stream details

The Denver Broncos vs. Cleveland Browns Week 12 NFL game will air on FOX. Fans in Denver can watch the game live on the local channel KDVR, while those in Cleveland can catch the game on WJW.

The Broncos-Browns contest can also be streamed live on Fubo TV.

