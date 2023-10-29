Who are the Broncos-Chiefs announcers on CBS? All about NFL Week 8 game's coverage team

Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos will be welcoming Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs to the Empower Field for their Week 8 matchup. The Broncos head into the game with a 2-5 record as the Sean Payton revolution has yet to take off. On the other hand, the Kansas City Chiefs have the best record in the NFL at 6-1 to start their title defense.

The announcers for this Week 8 matchup are Kevin Harlan and Trent Green. These names are familiar with the Kansas City faithful, as Harlan got his big break in broadcasting working as the Chiefs' radio voice from 1985-1993. Trent Green is a former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback.

The pair last called a Chiefs game in December 2022 when the Chiefs played against the Houston Texans.

How to watch Broncos vs. Chiefs

The odds are firmly stacked against Denver as it faces off against the reigning Super Bowl Champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. To make matters worse, the Chiefs are currently riding a six-game win streak, having not lost since their surprise Week 1 defeat to the Detroit Lions.

On the other hand, the Denver Broncos can't catch a break. The franchise has only recorded two wins this season, and despite inspired play from franchise QB Russell Wilson, the team is almost certainly going to miss the playoffs for another season. Denver needs to get a result against the Chiefs if it is hoping for a change in fortune, but that's easier said than done.

Here are the details for the game:

Livestream: FuboTV and DAZN

TV: CBS

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Where: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado

Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report

According to the Denver Broncos' official website, the team has five players on the injury report ahead of Week 8. Thankfully, all but one of these players were full participants in the team's final training session ahead of the game. The only player who failed to partake in Friday's session was wide receiver Brandon Johnson; hence, he's unlikely to play on Sunday.

On the other hand, the Kansas City Chiefs also have five players on the injury report. The report comes from the team's official website. Out of the players on the injury report, only Nick Bolton is ruled out of the game, as he recently underwent a wrist injury. The rest of the team is set to participate in the Denver game.