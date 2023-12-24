Who are Broncos-Patriots announcers on NFL Network? All about NFL Week 16 SNF game's coverage team

The Denver Broncos will square off against the New England Patriots in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season. The highly-anticipated game is scheduled to begin at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 24 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Rich Eisen and Kurt Warner will be in the booth for the Broncos-Patriots game on NFL Network. James Palmer and Sherree Burruss will be the sideline reporters for the contest.

Eisen will serve as the play-by-play announcer, while Warner will provide color commentary for the Week 16 game on Sunday Night Football.

Denver Broncos vs. New England Patriots: Injury report for NFL Week 16 game

Russell Wilson will start as the Denver Broncos QB in Week 16 of the 2023 season

The Denver Broncos are second in the AFC West with a 7-7 record, still in the hunt for the playoffs. However, they have ruled out Nik Bonitto (knee), Greg Dulcich (hamstring/ foot) and Alex Palczewski (knee) for the Week 16 clash against the Patriots.

Veteran quarterback Russell Wilson will lead the offense for the Broncos.

Meanwhile, the New England Patriots will be without Jabrill Peppers (hamstring), Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle) on Sunday.

The Patriots are fourth in the AFC East with a dismal 3-11 record and have struggled to get their act right this season.

How to watch Denver Broncos vs. New England Patriots: TV schedule and live stream details

The Denver Broncos vs New England Patriots Week 16 game will air on NFL Network. Fans in Boston can watch the game live on the local channel WCVB (ABC Channel 5), while those in Denver can catch the game on KMGH (ABC Channel 7).

The Broncos-Patriots contest on SNF can also be streamed live on Fubo TV.

Game : Denver Broncos vs. New England Patriots

: Denver Broncos vs. New England Patriots Stadium : Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado Date : Sunday, Dec. 24

: Sunday, Dec. 24 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET

: 8:20 p.m. ET TV Channel : NFL Network, WCVB (for locals in Boston) and KMGH (for locals in Denver)

: NFL Network, WCVB (for locals in Boston) and KMGH (for locals in Denver) Streaming: Fubo TV