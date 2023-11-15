Who is the Browns backup QB, P. J. Walker? All you need to know

P. J. Walker is the backup quarterback for the Cleveland Browns. The Temple University alum has been an active player in the NFL since 2020 and is set to take over the starting job in Cleveland for the rest of the season. That is due to franchise QB Deshaun Watson sustaining a season-ending injury in the Browns' Week 10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Due to this, former XFL passing touchdowns leader Walker will have the chance to lead the Browns to the postseason. In this article, we will take a closer look at the Cleveland Browns' shot caller, his background and the team that gave him his first chance in the league. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, and experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator

Where is P. J. Walker from?

P. J. Walker hails from Elizabeth, New Jersey, in the United States of America. He was born to Tamicha Drake and Phillip Walker Sr. and grew up in Elizabeth, New Jersey. P. J. Walker attended Elizabeth High School, where he quickly became an integral part of their football program.

In Walker's junior year, he posted a stat line of 2,168 yards and 18 touchdowns. He shone in the humble High School and, upon graduation, chose to attend Temple University.

During his collegiate career, Walker was coached by former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule. Walker played college football for four years, rising from backup QB to program legend during that timeframe.

Upon graduation, Walker was the school's all-time leader in wins by a starting quarterback, passing TDs, completions, attempts, total yards and total TDs. Furthermore, he helped lead the program to its first conference title in almost half a century. He is an undeniable Temple Owls legend.

Expand Tweet

Who drafted P. J. Walker?

P. J. Walker was not drafted into the National Football League. The Temple University legend went undrafted in the 2017 NFL draft. That was despite his stellar performances in college and his initial projection of being a third-day pick.

However, Walker wasn't without a team for long, as the Indianapolis Colts signed him as an undrafted free agent soon after the completion of the draft. Walker was a regular part of their practice squad for over two years but was never called up to the main squad to play an NFL game. He was officially released in September 2019.

Since his release from the Colts, P. J. Walker has gone through the unenviable task of proving himself to NFL GMs. He bodied the competition in the 2020 XFL, finishing the year as both the passing yards and touchdowns leader. He then got the chance to serve as a backup for the Carolina Panthers under his former head coach and mentor, Matt Rhule.

These days, Walker is part of the Cleveland Browns' depth chart as he strives to make a name for himself in the NFL. The Elizabeth, New Jersey native won't find a better opportunity than the one currently on his lap. He will be looking to pose a selection headache for the Browns' front office upon Deshaun Watson's return from injury.