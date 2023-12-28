Who are the Browns-Jets announcers on Amazon Prime? All about NFL Week 17 TNF game's coverage team

The Cleveland Browns will lock horns with the New York Jets in Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season. The highly-anticipated game is scheduled to commence at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 28, at the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will be in the booth for the Brows-Jets game on Amazon Prime Video. Kaylee Hartung will be the sideline reporter for the contest.

Michaels will serve as the play-by-play announcer, while Herbstreit will provide color commentary for the Week 17 game on Thursday Night Football.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets injury report for NFL Week 17

Joe Flacco will start for the Cleveland Browns in Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season

The Cleveland Browns have ruled out Anthony Walker (knee), Ogbo Okoronkwo (pectoral) and Dustin Hopkins (knee) for Week 17. The hosts have also listed Corey Bojorquez (left quad) as doubtful, while Amari Cooper (NIR/ heel), Marquise Goodwin (knee) and Juan Thornhill (calf) are questionable to play on Thursday night.

The New York Jets will be without Duane Brown (back), Aaron Rodgers (Achilles), Jeremy Ruckert (concussion) and Zach Wilson (concussion) for Week 17. The visitors have listed Israel Abanikanda (ankle), Greg Zuerlein (right quad) and Allen Lazard (illness) as questionable for their clash against Cleveland.

How to watch Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets: TV schedule and live stream details

The Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets Week 17 NFL game will air on Amazon Prime Video. Fans in Cleveland can watch the game live on the local channel WEWS News 5 while those in New York can catch the game on FOX 5.

The Browns-Jets contest on TNF can also be streamed live on Fubo TV.

Game : Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets

: Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets Stadium : Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

: Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio Date : Thursday, Dec. 28

: Thursday, Dec. 28 Start Time : 8:15 p.m. ET

: 8:15 p.m. ET TV Channel : WEWS News 5 (for locals in Cleveland) and FOX 5 (for locals in New York)

: WEWS News 5 (for locals in Cleveland) and FOX 5 (for locals in New York) Streaming: Amazon Prime Video and Fubo TV