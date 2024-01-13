Who are the Browns-Texans announcers on NBC? NFL's AFC Wild Card Game coverage explored

The Cleveland Browns will square off against the Houston Texans in the NFL Playoffs on Saturday, Jan. 13. The AFC Wild Card game will commence at 4:30 p.m. ET at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Noah Eagle and Todd Blackledge will be in the booth for the Browns-Texans game on NBC. Kathryn Tappen will be the sideline reporter for the contest.

Eagle will serve as the play-by-play announcer, while Blackledge will provide color commentary for Saturday's AFC Wild Card game.

NFL Playoffs: Houston Texans vs. Cleveland Browns injury report for Wild Card round

CJ Stroud will start as the Houston Texans QB in the NFL playoffs

The Houston Texans will be without Jerry Hughes when in the first round of the playoffs. The hosts have also listed Robert Woods (hip), Noah Brown (back), Maliek Collins (hip), Sheldon Rankins (shoulder), Andrew Beck (calf), Jonathan Greenard (ankle) and Will Anderson Jr. (ankle) for the postseason game.

CJ Stroud will start as the Texans quarterback after leading the team into the playoffs in his rookie season.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Browns have ruled out Dustin Hopkins (hamstring), Cedric Tillman (concussion) and Grant Delpit (groin) for their trip to Houston. The visitors have listed Pierre Strong Jr. (back), Denzel Ward (shoulder), Mike Ford (calf) and Juan Thornhill (calf) for the playoff game.

The Browns will start Joe Flacco in the postseason game against the Texans.

How to watch Houston Texans vs. Cleveland Browns live? TV schedule and live stream details for AFC Wild Card game

The Houston Texans vs. Cleveland Browns NFL playoff game will air nationally on NBC. Fans in Cleveland can catch the game live on the local channel on WYKC.

The Browns-Texans postseason game can also be streamed live on Peacock and Fubo TV.

Game : Houston Texans vs. Cleveland Browns

: Houston Texans vs. Cleveland Browns Stadium : NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas Date : Saturday, Jan. 13

: Saturday, Jan. 13 Start Time : 4:30 p.m. ET

: 4:30 p.m. ET TV Channel : NBC and WYKC (for locals in Cleveland)

: NBC and WYKC (for locals in Cleveland) Streaming: Peacock and Fubo TV