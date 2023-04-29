Who is Bryan Bresee's girlfriend Paige Comerford? All about Clemson star's IG-savvy partner

Bryan Bresee grabbed headlines on Thursday when he was picked by the New Orleans Saints in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.

The defensive tackle will now make the step up to the big league after three impressive seasons with the Clemson Tigers. Shortly after Bresee was selected No. 29th overall by the Saints, his girlfriend Paige Comerford commemorated the life-altering moment with a heartfelt post.

She wrote on her Instagram Story, re-sharing a collage of Bresee from the ACC Sports and Clemson Football Instagram accounts:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Proud of you today & every day. No one more deserving."

According to reports, Paige is currently a pre-med student at Clemson. She began dating Bresee in 2022 and the couple have been together since.

Paige has amassed over 52,000 followers on her Instagram profile. She often posts pictures of her friends while also uploading pictures of herself traveling to different countries. Paige recently uploaded a number of pictures from her trip to Spain last month.

She also has a brother named Clayton. However, he isn't too active on social media.

How did Bryan Bresee fare in the 2022 season?

Clemson Tigers DT Bryan Bresee

Bryan Bresee had an impressive 2022 season with the Clemson Tigers. He racked up 23 tackles, four sacks and two passes defended, helping the team to the summit of the ACC standings with an 11-3 record.

The 21-year-old defensive tackle earned second-team All-ACC honors for his stellar outings over the course of the season.

Bresee also won the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2020. Across three seasons with Clemson, he recorded 51 tackles, including 15 tackles for loss and 9 sacks.

Bresee was watching the 2023 NFL draft from home with his family when he received that fateful phone call from the New Orleans Saints on Thursday.

He will suit up for the NFC South Division franchise in the 2023 NFL season.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes