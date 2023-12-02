Who are the Buccaneers-Panthers announcers on CBS? All about NFL Week 13 game's coverage team

Following a Week 12 defeat to the Tennessee Titans, head coach Frank Reich of the Carolina Panthers was dismissed on Monday. Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor has been the team's temporary head coach thus far; he will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road for his first test.

The Panthers' season has been dismal, and their first-round pick at quarterback, Bryce Young, was largely unimpressive under Reich. What's even worse is that the Chicago Bears will take Carolina's first-round pick in the 2024 draft.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are at 4-7 on the season, still have some influence over their fate in the relatively weak NFC South. The Bucs may catch up to the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons with a victory in Week 13.

CBS will televise the Buccaneers vs. Panthers game on Sunday, December 3, at 4:05 p.m. ET. For the Week 13 matchup, play-by-play reporter Tom McCarthy, analyst James Lofton, and sideline reporters Jay Feely and Tiffany Blackmon will be on call.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers injury report for NFL Week 13

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Carolina Panthers in Week 13, they will be without a few key players, particularly on the defensive end of the ball.

Linebackers Devin White and Lavonte David are out of the game due to foot and groin problems, respectively. This is David's second straight game missing due to injury; he was also out of the lineup for last week's 27-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Due to their absence from practice during the week, defensive lineman Mike Greene and cornerback Jamel Dean of Tampa Bay will not be participating in the game against the Panthers.

The Carolina Panthers may have more injury concerns before the game than their opponent. Safety Vonn Bell and tight end Hayden Hurst have been declared out of the game, while Tommy Tremble is another tight end who is labeled as 'doubtful', meaning it is highly unlikely that he will play.

Numerous additional players remain 'questionable' for the Week 13 matchup.

How to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Carolina Panthers: TV schedule and live stream details

The Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play in Week 13 of the NFL regular season on Sunday, December 3, at 4:05 p.m. ET. CBS will broadcast the game.

NFL+ allows viewers in the broadcast regions to stream the game if they are unable to watch CBS. Additional streaming services include SlingTV and FuboTV.

Below are all the details you need to watch the game:

Date and Time: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

TV: CBS

Announcers: Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), James Lofton (color analyst), Jay Feely and Tiffany Blackmon (sideline reporters)

Live Stream: FuboTV, NFL+