The Las Vegas Raiders picked Byron Young in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft as the 70th overall pick. The defensive tackle played with the Alabama Crimson Tide for four years and will now take the step up to the big league.

Since Byron Young is now associated with the NFL, fans have been curious to learn more about his personal life, especially his girlfriend Jennifer Vopham.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman 𝗣𝗜𝗖𝗞 𝗜𝗦 𝗜𝗡: With pick 70 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, the #Raiders are selecting Alabama DL Byron Young 𝗣𝗜𝗖𝗞 𝗜𝗦 𝗜𝗡: With pick 70 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, the #Raiders are selecting Alabama DL Byron Young https://t.co/CtGLhKas4y

According to reports, Jennifer and Byron have been together since last year. The couple often post pictures of themselves together on Instagram.

Interestingly, Jennifer is a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. She regularly shares snippets of Greek life on her Instagram profile, where she has amassed close to 2,000 followers.

The couple spent Valentine's Day together this year in Florida. They have also made a few trips together across the country.

Young took to Instagram this week to post several pictures of himself and Jennifer in honor of her birthday.

Meanwhile, Jennifer was delighted when she realized that her boyfriend Young will be playing in the NFL in the 2023 season and posted a heartfelt tribute to him on her Instagram story. However, it remains to be seen whether she will be joining him in Las Vegas.

How did Byron Young fare in the 2022 season?

Alabama Crimson Tide DT Byron Young

Byron Young had a fruitful season with the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2022. He racked up 48 tackles, 5.5 going for a loss, 4 sacks, 2 pass deflections, and a forced fumble, earning Second Team All-SEC honors.

The defensive end has some incredible upper-body strength to get an extension and lock out offensive linemen. At 6-foot-3 and 294 pounds, Young has the size and build to keep opponents at bay. He is also quick and gains momentum fairly quickly out of his stance.

The Las Vegas Raiders have struggled defensively over the past few seasons and need some stability. They will be hoping that Young's addition can help them towards building a robust backline.

