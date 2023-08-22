Who were Caleb Farley's parents? All you need to know about tragic situation concerning Titans CB  

Tennesee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley's father, Robert, tragically passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 22. Reports claim that the 61-year-old died after a suspected gas-leak explosion at his suburban home in Mooresville, North Carolina.

Another person was recovered from the scene and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Caleb wasn't at home when the explosion occurred but was at the property on Tuesday morning speaking to officials.

Footage of Caleb's lakeside residence showed that the house had been reduced to rubble. Robert was reportedly found under the ruins in an area that was one of the bedrooms in the house that the NFL star recently purchased.

This isn't the first time that Caleb has had to deal with a horrific tragedy in his family. On January 2, 2018, his mother Robin passed away after a battle with breast cancer.

Robin and Robert were reportedly high school sweethearts since they met at Maiden High School. They tied the knot in 1987 and were married for 30 years before Robin's death.

Caleb often credits his late mother for instilling faith in him to deal with the hard times in life. In 2021, he spoke to ESPN and revealed that his mother's passing made him grow even closer to God:

"When I saw my mother go through that and believe that she could be healed and then I saw it come back and kill her, it hurt my faith in the beginning. But I believe you have to serve the Lord when it's good and bad. I made the decision that I was going to trust God. I would be lost without him."

Who is Caleb Farley's brother Joshua?

Caleb Farley's elder brother Joshua was born in 1989. He was an athlete at Appalachian State and competed in track and field.

As per his LinkedIn bio, Joshua has been a senior project manager at HIMSS since March 2022. He previously worked with Bank of America in the past.

Caleb Farley's NFL career and stats

The Tennessee Titans picked Caleb Farley in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft. However, the defensive back is yet to hit the ground running in the big league.

In his rookie season, Farley played just three games due to injury. Last year, he featured in nine matches for the Titans before suffering a herniated disk in his back that ruled him out for the remainder of the season. Across 12 games in the NFL, the cornerback has recorded 14 tackles and one pass breakup.

Farley is currently listed as physically unable to perform due to a back injury. As the Titans wrap up their preseason this week, it remains to be seen whether he will make the 53-man roster for the regular season.

