Who is Cam Heyward’s brother, Connor Heyward? All about Steelers’ star’s family

The Pittsburgh Steelers picked Michigan State tight end Connor Heyward with the 208th overall choice in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL draft. Cameron Heyward, a defensive lineman for the Pittsburgh Steelers, is the brother of Connor.

Craig Heyward, their father, was a professional football player as well. After playing collegiate football for Pittsburgh, Craig became an NFL fullback and played for 11 years.

Craig Hayward set an example for his boys while playing in the league for the New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons, St. Louis Rams, and Indianapolis Colts.

Like his brother, Connor Heyward was raised in Duluth, Georgia, and went to Peachtree Ridge High School. Connor played collegiate football at Michigan State before joining the NFL. He had 32 receptions for 249 yards and five scores on 118 carries for 529 yards in his second season.

In the 2020 season, Heyward recorded 65 rushes, 200 yards running, a pair of touchdowns, and 18 catches for 71 yards and two more scores. In his last season with the Spartans, he collected 35 catches for 326 yards and two scores before being chosen in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL draft.

In December of last year, Connor Heyward recorded his first touchdown in the NFL against the Atlanta Falcons, a team his father had played for. Cameron Heyward, fighting back emotions, spoke about his brother's first TD against the Falcons after the game:

"I was pretty emotional when he got the touchdown. Although I don't want to Mr. Sappy, I felt that deeply. Fortunately, no one was filming me because I was a complete mess.”

Who is Craig "Ironhead" Hayward, Cam and Connor Heyward's father?

In the first round of the 1988 NFL draft, the New Orleans Saints selected Craig "Ironhead" Heyward, Cam and Connor Heyward's father, with the 24th overall choice. He would spend five seasons as a player for the Saints. Heyward spent a season with the Chicago Bears before signing a contract with the Atlanta Falcons in 1994. He later played with the Indianapolis Colts and St. Louis Rams.

Heyward's stature, surprising rapidity, and athleticism made him a terror for opponents during his playing days.

Ironhead, as he was fondly called, received a diagnosis of malignant bone cancer near the base of his skull in November 1998. The fullback received numerous rounds of treatment after the tumor was partially removed during surgery, and he was eventually declared cancer-free; yet, the diagnosis still put an end to his professional career.

Sadly, Ironhead Heyward died of cancer in 2006.