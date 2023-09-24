Who are the Cardinals-Cowboys football game announcers for today on Fox? All about Week 3 NFL game's coverage team

We're approaching another NFL action-packed Sunday for Week 3. The San Francisco 49ers defeated the New York Giants 30-12 to open this gameweek by improving to 3-0 on the season.

On Sunday, a Week 3 game between the winless Arizona Cardinals and the Dallas Cowboys will take place at State Farm Stadium. The Cowboys have been dominant in both defense and offense so far this season, demonstrating more potential than they showed in 2022. They have also prevailed in both of their games. Despite being in the throes of a renovation, the Cardinals will be eager to overcome the Cardinals today.

The Cardinals have demonstrated their ability to remain a threat in spite of the setbacks they have endured and the absence of important players on their squad. More than any other squad has managed, the Cowboys have amassed 70 points after just two games, and their defensive line has only given up 10 points throughout that span.

Today at 4:25 PM ET, the Dallas Cowboys will take on the Arizona Cardinals in an NFL Week 3 match. Fox will broadcast it live, and Joe Davis and Daryl Johnston will be on hand to provide analysis. From the sidelines, Pam Oliver will provide the commentary.

You can get all the information you require here before the game.

How to live stream Cardinals vs Cowboys?

On Sunday, September 24, 2023, the Arizona Cardinals, who will be led by quarterback Josh Dobbs, will take on Dak Prescott's Dallas Cowboys at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET. The game will be available to American viewers on television on FOX. FuboTV, which offers a 7-day free trial to new members, will also stream the game live for fans to watch.

All NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason in 2023, including the Super Bowl, will be broadcast on DAZN for viewers not living in the United States and China.