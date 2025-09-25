Who are the Cardinals vs. Seahawks announcers? Coverage team for Week 4 TNF explored

The Arizona Cardinals will lock horns with the Seattle Seahawks to open Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season on Thursday. The TNF game will commence at 8:15 p.m. ET from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The Cardinals vs. Seahawks game will be live-streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

Who are the Cardinals vs. Seahawks announcers for Week 4 TNF game?

NFL: Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray - Source: Imagn

Since the Cardinals vs. Seahawks Week 4 game is on Amazon Prime Video, Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will be in the announcers' booth. Michaels will serve as the play-by-play commentator, while Herbstreit will provide the analysis. Kaylee Hartung will be the sideline reporter for the contest.

The Cardinals (2-1) opened their season with a 20-13 win over the New Orleans Saints. They beat the Carolina Panthers 27-22 in Week 2 and suffered their first defeat of the season, a 16-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 3.

Arizona has had a decent start to the season, looking balanced in offense and defense. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has also looked sharp, recording 542 passing yards, four touchdowns and one interception.

The Cardinals will be relying heavily on Murray to get them over the line against the Seahawks.

Seattle, on the other hand, suffered a 17-13 loss to the 49ers in Week 1. The Seahawks beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-17 in Week 2 and then crushed the Saints 44-13 in Week 3.

Seattle quarterback Sam Darnold appears to be improving with each game for the franchise. He signed for the Seahawks in the offseason after an excellent 2024 season with the Minnesota Vikings.

In three games for the Seahawks, Darnold has 663 passing yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.

Here are the key details for the Cardinals vs. Seahawks Week 4 game:

Date: Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: NA

Live stream: Amazon Prime Video

Venue: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

