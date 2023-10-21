Who are the Chargers-Chiefs announcers? All about NFL Week 7 game's coverage team

The Kansas City Chiefs will be attempting to make it six wins in succession when they play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 7 on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

The game will be televised by CBS Sports while the network's top broadcast team will be on call duties. Jim Nantz will serve as the play-by-play announcer, while Tony Romo will be the analyst. Tracy Wolfson will be the sideline reporter for this game.

Following a victory over the Denver Broncos last Thursday by a score of 19-8, the Chiefs are entering Week 7 in good form. They will be determined to move up to 6-1 when they face the Chargers on Sunday, despite leading the AFC West standings.

The Chargers were extremely unlucky to lose to the Dallas Cowboys in their most recent game, which was their third setback of the season. To have any chance of defeating the Chiefs on Sunday, the club needs all of its star players to be at their best.

No matter how it turns out, the game is sure to be fascinating given how frequently these two clubs have engaged in close matches in past seasons.

How to watch Chiefs vs Chargers?

On Sunday, October 22, at 4:25 p.m., the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

In Kansas City, the clash will be aired on CBS Sports Channel 5, and Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson will be in charge of calling it.

Fans may watch the game on Paramount+, which offers live streaming for all CBS games this season.

Alternative ways to watch the game online include Hulu Live TV, DirecTV Streaming, YouTube TV, FuboTV, and any of the leading streaming networks.

NFL+ will also broadcast live games from the regular season and postseason of the NFL in 2023. Live games will be available to subscribers on their mobile devices.

Date and Time: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Stadium: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

TV: CBS

Live stream: Paramount+, FuboTV, NFL+, YouTube TV, DAZN (Canada)

Chargers injury report against Chiefs

When the Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, neither safety Alohi Gilman (toe) nor cornerback Deane Leonard (hamstring) will be on the field.

Both linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (hamstring) and safety Derwin James Jr. (ankle) are questionable for the contest.

Expand Tweet

Chiefs injury report against Chargers

Justin Watson, a wide receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs, won't play against the Los Angeles Chargers due to an elbow injury.

The only questionable player on the Chiefs' injury report from Friday is cornerback Jaylen Watson, who was struck in the thigh during practice.