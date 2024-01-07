Who are the Chargers-Chiefs announcers on CBS? All about NFL Week 18 game's coverage team

The Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs will face off in Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season. Both teams come into the game with contrasting fortunes. The Chargers have been eliminated from the postseason for weeks, and they'll be eager to round up what has been a disappointing season. Meanwhile, the Chiefs have secured yet another divisional title and look forward to the postseason.

The announcers for the Chargers-Chiefs game are Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta and Aditi Kinkhabwala. The trio will provide analysis before, during, and immediately after the season finale at SoFi Stadium.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Injury report for NFL Week 18

The Los Angeles Chargers will be without at least four players in Week 18. Four players are ruled out: wide receiver Kenan Allen, linebacker Joey Bosa, defensive tackle Nick Williams, and linebacker Justin Hollins.

Two players have been listed as doubtful for the season finale: guard Zion Johnson and linebacker Kenneth Murray. Furthermore, Deane Leonard, Tanner Muse, Stone Smartt, and Tuli Tuipulotu are questionable.

Kansas City will be without four players for Sunday's game. These players are wide receiver Rashee Rice, cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, wide receiver Kadarius Toney, and offensive tackle Donovan Smith.

Superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes will not play because of an ankle injury and this will help him rest up for the postseason. Lastly, Isiah Pacheco, Nick Bolton, Trent McDuffie, George Karlaftis, and Michael Danna are questionable due to various injury and rest reasons.

How to watch Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs: TV schedule and live stream details

The Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs came into the season with postseason expectations, but only one achieved that minimum goal.

Los Angeles is 5-11 and their fans would love for the season to end. They come into this game fresh off a Week 17 defeat to the Denver Broncos. The Chargers have now lost seven of their last eight matches.

As for Kansas City, they enjoyed a pretty straightforward win over the Cincinnati Bengals last week. Kansas City knew a win would secure their divisional title, and they did what was needed against an injury-ravaged Bengals side. Their win last week ended a three-game losing streak at home and secured yet another 10-win season for Patrick Mahomes and company.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Livestream: FuboTV and DAZN

TV: CBS

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California