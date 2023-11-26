Who are the Chargers-Ravens announcers on NBC? All about NFL Week 12 MNF game's coverage team

The Los Angeles Chargers are hosting the Baltimore Ravens in a pivotal Week 12 game on NBC. Both teams came into the season with playoff expectations but so far, only one is keeping to the bargain.

The announcers for the game are Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Jason Garrett (analyst), and Melissa Stark (sideline). The trio has awesome chemistry and will certainly give top-notch analysis before, during, and after the Week 12 game.

How to watch Chargers vs. Ravens?

LA comes into the game with a lot of internal turmoil and more questions than answers. They had a lot of questions to answer after their Week 11 loss against the Green Bay Packers. Hence, the pressure is squarely on Chargers head coach Brandon Staley to perform, as the franchise is performing significantly under expectations.

A team with Justin Herbert, Austin Ekeler, Keenan Allen, Joey Bosa, and Khalil Mack shouldn't have a losing record entering Week 12 of the season.

LA will be looking to get their season on track with a win over a much more fancied Baltimore Ravens side. Thankfully, they head into the game with all their key offensive weapons fit. Justin Herbert is performing at a Pro Bowl level once again and Austin Ekeler is as versatile as ever. Keenan Allen has already eclipsed the 1,000 receiving yards mark and it's just Week 12.

On the other hand, the Baltimore Ravens will fancy their chances against the 4-6 Chargers. Lamar Jackson and company have been phenomenal this season, becoming Super Bowl dark horses in the process. The Ravens enter Week 12 with an 8-3 record and are fresh off dismantling the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Baltimore Ravens' success this season has been achieved by a top-tier defense and a stellar offense. Lamar Jackson has some of the best pass catchers in the league to throw to, and the Ravens have been solid in clutch moments this season.

Furthermore, Zay Flowers is gaining vital reps in his rookie year, Odell Beckham Jr is balling and the running back committee is taking the rush pressure off Lamar's feet. The Chargers will have their work cut out on Sunday Night.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Livestream: FuboTV and DAZN

TV: NBC

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:20 p.m. ET