Who are the Chiefs-Bengals announcers on CBS? All about NFL Week 17 game's coverage team

The Kansas City Chiefs will lock horns with the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season. The highly-anticipated game will commence at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 31 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be in the booth for the Chiefs-Bengals game on CBS. Tracy Wolfson will be the sideline reporter for the contest.

Nantz will serve as the play-by-play announcer, while Romo will provide color commentary for the Week 17 game on Sunday.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals injury report for NFL Week 17

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will lead his team's offense in Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season

The Kansas City Chiefs have ruled out Kadarius Toney (hip) and Donovan Smith (neck) for Week 17. The hosts have also listed Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Illness) and L'Jarius Sneed (calf) as questionable for Sunday's game.

The Cheifs will also start Patrick Mahomes as their quarterback against the Bengals.

Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Bengals have listed Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder) and Jalen Davis (groin) as questionable for Week 17.

Since star quarterback Joe Burrow has been ruled out for the season, Jake Browning is expected to get the nod for the visitors this weekend.

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals: TV schedule and live stream details

The Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals Week 17 NFL game will air on CBS. Fans in Cincinnati can watch the game live on the local channel WKRC-TV (Channel 12) while those in Lexington can catch the game on WKYT-TV (Channel 27).

The Chiefs-Bengals contest on Sunday can also be streamed live on Fubo TV.

Game : Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals

: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals Stadium : Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri Date : Sunday, Dec. 31

: Sunday, Dec. 31 Start Time : 4:25 p.m. ET

: 4:25 p.m. ET TV Channel : CBS, WKYT-TV (for fans in Lexington) and WKRC-TV (for fans in Cincinnati)

: CBS, WKYT-TV (for fans in Lexington) and WKRC-TV (for fans in Cincinnati) Streaming: Fubo TV