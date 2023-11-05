Who are the Chiefs-Dolphins announcers on NFL Network? All about NFL Week 9 Germany game's coverage team

The Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins will feature in another prominent NFL international game in Germany today, Sunday, November 5.

This game marks the league's first game in Frankfurt, Germany. This NFL matchup will take place at Deutsche Bank Park.

Kickoff between Kansas City and Miami is set for 9:30 a.m. ET on NFL Network, which will serve as the game's national coverage station.

NFL fans should expect to hear a number of well-known voices from the analysis box during the game, even if the voices might not sound like a familiar match. Jason McCourty and ESPN's Dan Orlovsky will join Rich Eisen of NFL Network in the booth. Sara Walsh and Stacey Dales will provide sideline reports.

This is the first international game to be held in Germany this season; the previous three were hosted by England. While the last two games of the International Series took place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the first one was at Wembley Stadium.

The fact that both opposing clubs are 6-2 ahead of the game adds even more intrigue to the match. Also, this is the first time wide receiver Tyreek Hill will play against the Chiefs since he left the team ahead of the 2022 season.

The Chiefs suffered their first loss since that Week 1 slump to the Detroit Lions when they were defeated 24-9 on the road by the Denver Broncos last week. Conversely, the high-flying Dolphins won another game quite comfortably last week, this time against the New England Patriots by a score of 31-17.

Everything you need to watch the game is provided below:

Date and Time : Sunday, November 5 at 9:30 a.m. ET

: Sunday, November 5 at 9:30 a.m. ET Stadium : Frankfurt Stadium, Frankfurt, Germany

: Frankfurt Stadium, Frankfurt, Germany TV : NFL Network

: NFL Network Announcers : Rich Eisen (play-by-play), Dan Orlovsky (analyst) and Jason McCourty (analyst)

: Rich Eisen (play-by-play), Dan Orlovsky (analyst) and Jason McCourty (analyst) Live stream: FuboTV, DirecTV Stream, SlingTV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, NFL+, DAZN (Canada)