Who are the Chiefs-Lions football game announcers for today on NBC? All you need to know about Week 1 opener’s coverage team

The Kansas City Chiefs will lock horns with the Detroit Lions to kickstart the 2023 NFL regular season. The highly-anticipated Week 1 opener is scheduled to commence on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 8:20 p.m. ET

Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth will be in the booth for the Chiefs-Lions game, which will be broadcast live on NBC. Melissa Stark will report on the contest from the sidelines.

Tirico will serve as the play-by-play announcer and Collinsworth will provide color commentary for the matchup that will mark the start of a new football season.

Kansas City will get the home-field advantage for this game since they won the Super Bowl last season. Andy Reid's side took down the Philadelphia Eagles in the big game.

Lions vs. Chiefs injury report

Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce

The hosts have one major injury concern. Superstar tight end Travis Kelce hyperextended his knee in practice on Tuesday and his status for Week 1 remains questionable.

However, wideout Kadarius Toney will play for Kansas City after recovering from a torn meniscus. Two-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes will be leading the team's offense.

Last year, Mahomes racked up a staggering 5,250 yards and 41 touchdowns in the regular season. He will be hoping to have a similar impact for Kansas City this season.

The Lions, on the other hand, will be without cornerback Emmanuel Moseley heading into their first game of the season.

Jared Goff will start as the signal caller for Detroit. The quarterback has formed a strong partnership with Amon-Ra St. Brown. The duo will need to be at their best to take down Mahomes and co. later on Thursday.

David Montgomery will lead the offensive backfield for the visitors.

Interestingly, Kansas City has managed three wins against Detroit in their last five meetings. The reigning Super Bowl winners are also favored to get the victory in the 2023 NFL season opener.