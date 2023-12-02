Who are the Chiefs-Packers announcers on NBC? All about NFL Week 13 SNF game's coverage team

With their 31-17 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs took the lead in the AFC North. The Green Bay Packers, who have a 5-6 record this season, will be the team's next road test.

The last game of the Packers, a Thanksgiving Day schedule, saw quarterback Jordan Love lead his team to a 29-22 victory over the Detroit Lions. With three victories in their last four games, the Packers are confident they can carry some of that momentum into their Week 13 Sunday Night Football matchup.

Kickoff for the Sunday, December 3 game between the Packers and Chiefs is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. The match will be televised on NBC, with play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico, color analyst Cris Collinsworth, and sideline reporter Melissa Stark calling the action.

Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs injury report for NFL Week 13

Ahead of their Week 13 meeting at Lambeau Field, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers have a combined total of 19 players on their injury report.

Linebacker Nick Bolton (wrist) has been declared out for the Chiefs, but the conditions of five other players are still up in the air. Running back Jerick McKinnon is listed as "questionable," while the statuses of OT Donovan Smith, CB L'Jarius Sneed, WR Skyy Moore, WR Kadarius Toney, WR Rashee Rice, and S Bryan Cook are unclear as of the time of this writing.

Thirteen players are listed on the injury report for the Green Bay Packers. Cornerback Eric Stokes is listed as "doubtful," while running back Aaron Jones is out due to a knee injury. The following players are questionable for the game: OLB De'Vondre Campbell, CB Robert Rochell, TE Josiah Deguara, WR Jayden Reed, WR Dontayvion Wicks, S Rudy Ford, and S Darnell Savage.

How to watch Green Bay Packers vs Kansas City Chiefs: TV schedule and live stream details

The Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers will square off in Week 13 of the NFL regular season on Sunday, December 3, at 8:20 p.m. ET. NBC will broadcast the game.

Those without access to NBC can watch the game on Peacock, NFL+, FuboTV, and SlingTV.

Below are all the information you need to watch the Sunday Night Football game:

Date and Time: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

TV: NBC

Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline reporter)

Live Stream: Peacock, FuboTV, NFL+