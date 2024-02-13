Who should Chiefs pick with #32 overall selection? 5 prospects Andy Reid should consider at 2024 NFL Draft

Fresh off of their third Super Bowl victory in the last five years, the Kansas City Chiefs will now shift their focus toward improving in the off-season.

They've already received word from head coach Andy Reid that he will return to the team as their coach next season.

While the Chiefs ended up repeating as Super Bowl champions, there are still many areas on the team that they can and need to improve on.

The Chiefs desperately need another wide receiver on the opposing side of Rashee Rice. Tight end Travis Kelce is getting on in age and he could choose to retire from the NFL very soon.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones is a pending free agent and so are cornerback L'Jarius Snead and OL Donovan Smith. These are all areas the Chiefs could go in the first-round.

5 prsopects the Kansas City Chiefs could target at pick No.32

In Sportskeeda's 2024 NFL Mock Draft Simulator, the Kansas City Chiefs select a prospect that will help out Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense. The Chiefs select Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman at pick number 32 overall.

Chiefs select Keon Coleman in 2024 mock draft

Here are five prospects the Chiefs could target with the last pick in the first-round:

#1 - WR Keon Coleman, Florida State

If Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman can last all the way to pick No.32, it should be a no-brainer for the Chiefs to grab him. Coleman has had two consecutive productive seasons for the Michigan State Spartans and the Florida State Seminoles, recording over 100 catches and over 1,400 receiving yards while scoring 18 touchdowns.

The 6'4" receiver would give the Chiefs a good deep threat option at wide receiver and would create more opportunities for Rice.

#2 - WR Troy Franklin, Oregon

Troy Franklin is a down hill burner. At 6'3" 187 lbs., Franklin has the size and speed to be an effective wide receiver.

Franklin had a breakout season this past year for the Oregon Ducks, recording 81 catches for 1,383 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Franklin has the potential to be one of the most explosive wide receivers in this year's draft.

#3 - OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma

OL Donovan Smith is set to become a free agent. In the chance that they lose him to free agency, they can replace him with Oklahoma tackle, Tyler Guyton.

Guyton is one of the best tackles in the draft and would be a good pick for the Chiefs if he's free and if they don't retain Smith.

He had an impressive 2023 season with the Sooners where he was a full-time starter.

#4 - DT Byron Murphy II, Texas

DT Byron Muprhy II was one of the best interior defensive lineman in 2023.

With Chris Jones set to become a free agent this off-season, there is a chance that the Chiefs will lose him on the market. In the case that they do, the Big-12 Defensive Lineman of the Year could be a good replacement if available.

#5 - WR Roman Wilson, Michigan

The Chiefs number one priority should be to target a number one wide receiver. Michigan's Roman Wilson has good speed to stand out at the NFL level.

He's averaged 15.8 yards a catch in college, and can be a deep threat in the NFL.

Full list of Chiefs' picks available for 2024 NFL Draft

2023 NFL Draft - Rounds 4-7

The Kansas City Chiefs will have a total of six draft picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Since they won the Super Bowl, they will pick last. They don't have any picks in the sixth or seventh rounds but they have multiple fifth-round picks.

Here is a full list of their picks in this year's draft:

Round 1 - Pick #32

Round 2 - Pcik #64

Round 3 - Pick #95

Round 4 - Pick #132

Round 5 - Pick #157

Round 5 - Pick #171

