Who are Chiefs-Raiders announcers on CBS? All about NFL Week 16 Christmas game's coverage team

On Christmas Day, the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders, two teams from the AFC West, will play each other.

Kansas City has dominated this series, winning six straight over Las Vegas. In Week 12 of this season, the Chiefs prevailed 31-17 against the opposition in their most recent meeting.

The AFC West would be theirs if the Chiefs defeat the Raiders one more time on Christmas Day, extending their winning streak in the division to eight seasons.

With a 6-8 record going into Week 16, the Raiders are still theoretically in the running for the playoffs. To maintain that hope, they have to win today. This matchup promises to be an intriguing one because it's a must-win for both clubs, and since it's a Christmas special, football fans should not miss it.

Who are the announcers for Chiefs vs. Raiders?

On Dec. 25, Christmas Day, the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs will square off at GEHA Field, Arrowhead Stadium, at 1 p.m. ET. CBS will broadcast the game.

Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be in the booth for the Raiders vs. Chiefs game on CBS. Tracy Wolfson will cover the contest from the sidelines. For the Week 16 game on Monday, Romo will give color commentary, and Nantz will call the plays.

How to watch and stream Chiefs vs. Raiders on Monday?

Following two straight defeats, the Chiefs turned things around last week, defeating the New England Patriots 27-17 to improve to 9-5 on the season.

In Week 16, the Chiefs will play their division foe, the Las Vegas Raiders, to reach ten victories this season. The match will be broadcast live on CBS and can be streamed through Paramount+.

No matter which network telecasts the remaining Chiefs and Raiders' regular season games, you can watch them all on FuboTV this season.

Below are all the specifics on how to watch the game on Christmas Day:

Date and Time: Monday, Dec. 25 at 1 p.m. ET.

Stadium: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

TV: CBS (nationally), KCTV (for locals in Kansas City) and KLAS (for locals in Las Vegas)

Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (color analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter)

Streaming: Paramount+, FuboTV

