Who are Chris Jones' agent Jason and Michael Katz? All about the Chiefs DT's representatives

Chris Jones' holdout against the Chiefs continues with agents Jason and Michael Katz looking for an elusive deal from the franchise for their client. To say that the star defensive tackle's fortunes are directly tied with the Katz brothers is not an understatement.

Here, we take a look at who these agents are and their association with Chris Jones.

Jason and Michael Katz and their long relationship with Chris Jones

Jason and Michael Katz's story begins with their association with another famous name among sports agents: Drew Rosenhaus. He is one of the most notable NFL agents, and it was with him that the Katz brothers used to work.

In 2016, however, they decided to part ways and create their own venture. By that time, the two brothers had established significant personal sway in the market as well. Such was their draw that Chris Jones became one of the first players to cancel their contract with Rosenhaus and join Jason and Michael Katz.

He had been selected in the same year by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2016 NFL Draft, coming out of Mississippi State. Among their current clients are Byron Pringle and T.Y. Hilton.

Their agency, Katz Brother Sports, is based out of Miami Beach in Florida. Michael Katz studied in the University of Central Florida, Rosenhaus is based out of the state and there are three NFL teams based out there as well. Therefore, it makes sense for them to do their work out of there. However, right now, it seems more pertinent that they get back to Kansas City and sort out Chris Jones' deal.

What is Chris Jones feeling about the contract situation with the Chiefs?

Chris Jones has been holding out from playing for the Chiefs due to him demanding a better contract from the franchise. After not being seen in the camps, he was seen at a charity event. He said,

"I can't really talk about it. Hopefully, it gets worked out. It's always been my goal to be a Kansas City Chief for life. I've said that multiple times on social media platforms, from interviews, and they know where my position is at. Hopefully we can get something worked out for the long term."

The defensive tackle also dismissed suggestion, as reported by the NFL, that his protracted saga has been a distraction. By holding out instead of in, he contends that he takes the focus away from his teammates. He added that he feels comfortable with his choices, saying,

"It's just like when you're at a job, and you ask for an extension, right, and you ask for a raise, right? You're not letting anyone down. Who are you letting down for asking your boss for a raise, right? So when you take the personal feelings out of it, all I'm doing is asking for a raise."

While he has not practised with the Kansas City Chiefs leading up to the season opener against the Detroit Lions, he has been training on his own in Miami and keeping fit. It allows him to also be closer to Jason and Michael Katz.