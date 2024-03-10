Who is Chris Jones' wife Sheawna Weathersby? All about Chiefs DT's personal life as he signs $95,000,000 guaranteed extension

Chris Jones and the Kansas City Chiefs have reached an agreement on a roughly $160 million five-year contract. According to NFL Media, the deal has $95 million in completely guaranteed funds.

Jones, 29, is now among the NFL's highest-paid defensive players. He has established himself as one of the top defensive players in the league, and Sheawna Weathersby, his wife, has been one of his strongest supporters.

According to People, Weathersby is a native of Magee, Mississippi, where she went to Magee High School and won the title of Homecoming Queen in 2012. Like her husband, she attended Mississippi State University after high school.

Jones also participated in bowl games during his three seasons as a player for the Bulldogs, but it's unclear where the couple had initially crossed paths. Chris Jones' wife is an authorized esthetician, model and social media personality.

She runs the online clothing business Cliquely She Boutique, where she offers a variety of blouses, jumpsuits and other items.

Weathersby's fashion attitude is reflected in the business she owns and the pictures of her stylish ensembles she posts on Instagram. Apart from parenting her two boys at home and supporting her husband's football profession, she leads a hectic life as well.

Weathersby’s close friends and relatives refer to her as Kiara. According to an anniversary post, she and Jones began dating in Nov. 2015. She frequently posts from the field, suite and various locations throughout the stadium when she attends Kansas City Chiefs games.

The married couple are parents to two sons. Christopher Jones II, Jones and Weathersby's first child, was born in 2018, while Carson Dakota Jones, their second son, arrived four years later.

Where does Chris Jones rank among the best-earning defensive players in the league?

Chris Jones, who finished with four tackles and two hits, was crucial to the Kansas City Chiefs' triumph over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. The defensive tackle has been rewarded with a bumper five-year extension.

Before his new deal, Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams had the highest average yearly compensation of any defensive lineman in the league, taking home $31.6 million annually. At the moment, Chris Jones will make $32 million a year, which is the highest salary of any DT in the NFL.

The only defensive player in the NFL making more money annually on average than Jones is Nick Bosa. In 2023, the defensive end for the San Francisco 49ers came to an agreement on a five-year, $170 million contract deal.

That made him the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history. He also receives $34 million a year from that arrangement.