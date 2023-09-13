Who is Chris Long's wife Megan O'Malley? All about former Eagles DE's personal life

Chris Long spent 11 seasons in the NFL from 2008 to 2018. He won two Super Bowl titles, one with the New England Patriots and the second with the Philadelphia Eagles.

After his retirement, Long started his own 'Green Light' podcast where he discusses and analyzes football.

Long has been married to Megan O'Malley since 2013. The couple has three children together.

Megan was born on March 26, 1986, in Fairfax, Virginia to parents Robin and Joe. She grew up in a sports-oriented family with two siblings.

Her father, Joe, played baseball for the Kingsport and Greenwood Braves. Meanwhile, Megan's sister Katie played basketball at Johns Hopkins.

Megan attended high school in Moorestown, New Jersey, where she captained the lacrosse team. She continued playing the sport during her time at the University of Virginia before graduating in 2007.

It was at the University of Virginia that Megan met her future husband Chris. The couple dated for a few years and tied the knot on June 22, 2013.

They welcomed their first son Waylon on March 2, 2016. Their second son, Luke, was born on November 26, 2018. Megan and Chris became parents for the third time on July 7, 2023, when they welcomed their daughter, June, into the world.

Megan and Chris celebrated 10 years of marriage earlier this year in June.

Chris Long's NFL stats and career

Former Philadelphia Eagles DE Chris Long

Chris Long was selected by the St. Louis Rams (now Los Angeles Rams) in the first round of the 2008 NFL draft. The defensive end spent eight seasons with the team before joining the New England Patriots.

Long played one year with the Patriots and helped them win the Super Bowl in 2016.

He then joined the Philadelphia Eagles and played with the franchise for two years from 2017 to 2018. Long helped the Eagles win their first Super Bowl title in 2018 before retiring from football.

Across 11 years in the NFL, Long racked up 332 tackles, 70 sacks, 15 forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries.