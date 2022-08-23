Who is Chris Streveler? Jets backup QB putting pressure on Zach Wilson with yet another enthralling comeback win

For New York Jets quarterback Chris Streveler, the Big Apple represents salvation. After going undrafted out of South Dakota in 2018, Streveler hopped around a bit in the NFL, finally landing with the New York Jets this year. Even with the Jets, though, Streveler is essentially the fourth-string quarterback.

While little attention was paid to the quarterback who's on his fourth team in nine months, Streveler stole the show this week in the Jets' final preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Jets Videos @snyjets Head Coach Robert Saleh talks about Chris Streveler and how it's cool to watch him play: Head Coach Robert Saleh talks about Chris Streveler and how it's cool to watch him play: https://t.co/Tl2WvH8zCQ

Journeyman QB Chris Streveler is at home with the New York Jets

On August 12, Chris Streveler was under center in the Jets' preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth quarter.

Despite not getting any first-team reps before the game, Streveler led the Jets to victory with a 53-yard game-winning drive with less than two minutes left on the clock.

While that win in Week 1 of the NFL preseason vaulted Streveler to popularity, the 27-year-old followed that up with an even more impressive showing this week.

At MetLife Stadium, in the Jets' final preseason game against the Falcons on Monday night, Streveler performed his rendition of "He Got That Dawg In Him" by completing eight of 11 passes for 119 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, driving New York to a comeback win.

Dom Izzo @DomIzzoWDAY Start Chris Streveler now, New York. Just do it. Start Chris Streveler now, New York. Just do it. https://t.co/1YJNjSzhzP

While Streveler is technically behind starting quarterback Zach Wilson, veteran Joe Flacco, and Mike White, there have already been calls from Jets fans to start Streveler in Wilson's absence after the 2021 second overall pick suffered a knee injury during the game against the Eagles.

While Wilson's absence prompted many to urge the Jets to sign Jimmy Garoppolo, Streveler had other ideas, going 14-of-20 on passes for 181 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in addition to eight carries for 64 yards on the ground.

Head coach Robert Saleh also waxed lyrical about his fourth-string quarterback after that win:

“Second time in a row he’s done a really good job. He goes out there in the third quarter, fourth quarter last week and he executes at — with the exception of one pass — near perfection. He’s a warrior and a fighter, it’s been cool to watch him play."

Incidentally, the former Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback needs six more games on an NFL active roster to get the bag that comes with the league pension.

The job's not done yet, though.

The former Canadian Football League standout could still face an uphill climb to make the Jets roster.

NFL teams have until August 30 to cut the roster from 80 players to 53.

Come the end of the month, Chris Streveler will learn his fate. For now, though, he's just thankful for every opportunity he gets.

