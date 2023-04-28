Who is Christian Gonzalez’s sister Melissa? Star track and field athlete married to NFL QB

Christian Gonzalez will fulfill his professional football dream after the New England Patriots selected him 17th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. He even paid tribute to Colombia by showing the inner threading of his draft day suit.

The cornerback from Oregon belongs to a family of athletes. His father, Hector, played basketball for the University of Texas at El Paso. Meanwhile, his sisters, Samantha and Melissa, are All-Americans in track and field.

Melissa is more than just Arizona Cardinals quarterback David Blough’s wife and Christian Gonzalez's sister, though. She already had a long list of achievements even before getting married in March 2019. The University of Texas alum has represented Colombia in athletics competitions since 2016 by virtue of her dual citizenship.

While she was born in the United States, she qualified for dual citizenship, as their father was born in Colombia. She has won four gold medals in the 4 x 400-meter relay.

The first came in the 2016 South American U23 Championships in Peru, while the second was at the 2018 South American Games in Bolivia. Melissa also took gold in the same event at the 2019 and 2021 South American Championships. She also won gold in the 400-meter hurdles four times, the latest in the 2022 Ibero-American Championships in La Nucia, Spain.

Melissa Gonzalez set the Colombian national record for women’s 400m hurdles at the 2021 South American Championships in Ecuador. However, her 55.68-second finishing time was over the 55.4-second cutoff for an automatic bid for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She was eventually able to qualify for an at-large bid.

In a 2021 article by The Athletic’s Chris Burke, she said:

“They need 40 women to run the first round. I think 33 or so made the time standard, so they needed to fill in the rest of the spots with the people from the world-ranking list. It was kind of just a waiting game until the end of qualifying.”

How did Melissa, Christian Gonzalez’s brother, and David Blough meet?

Christian Gonzalez paid tribute to his Colombian roots during the 2023 NFL Draft.

Melissa Gonzalez and David Blough started dating when they attended Creekview High School in Carrollton, Texas. They’ve been together even though Blough played college football for Purdue.

Blough was very proud of his wife when she qualified for the Olympics. In a related tweet, he said:

“Here she is in 2021 after a few crazy years. Stronger. Faster. Now, an Olympian! #OLY”

David Blough @david_blough10



Here she is in 2021 after a few crazy years. Stronger. Faster. Now, an Olympian! I wish you all could see the day to day that went into this. In 2017, Melissa said, “I know I belong at the highest level, I’m going to run through Tokyo 2020 and just see what happens.”Here she is in 2021 after a few crazy years. Stronger. Faster. Now, an Olympian! #OLY I wish you all could see the day to day that went into this. In 2017, Melissa said, “I know I belong at the highest level, I’m going to run through Tokyo 2020 and just see what happens.” Here she is in 2021 after a few crazy years. Stronger. Faster. Now, an Olympian! #OLY 😁🇨🇴 https://t.co/TPbAfHbNyV

The Detroit Lions, Blough’s team at the time shared their support for Christian Gonzalez's sister. Blough will remain with the Arizona Cardinals as Kyler Murray’s backup after signing a one-year, $1.2 million contract this offseason.

