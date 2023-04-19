Who are Christian McCaffrey's brothers? All you need to know about Max, Dylan and Luke McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey may be one of the most prominent names in the NFL today, but in the coming years, one can expect to hear the surname in other instances as well. That is because the McCaffrey brothers are all associated with football in some way or another.

Christian McCaffrey is second among the four sons of Ed McCaffrey and Lisa McCaffrey. He has one older brother, Max, and two younger brothers, Dylan and Luke.

Max McCaffrey

Max McCaffrey was the first among the brothers to enter the NFL. He was an undrafted free agent in 2016 and signed with the Oakland Raiders as a wide receiver. Throughout his career, he was mostly a practice squad member.

Aside from the Raiders, he was with the Green Bay Packers twice, the New Orleans Saints, Jacksonville Jaguars, and San Francisco 49ers. The only time he got on the field and caught a reception was for the Jaguars in Week 5 of the 2017 season. His NFL career record reads one reception for four yards.

Max McCaffrey then joined the DC Defenders in the XFL in 2020 but left them to become the wide receivers coach for the Northern Colorado Bears. By 2021, he had also become the offensive coordinator. He has now returned to the NFL for the 2023 season, signing as an offensive assistant for the Miami Dolphins.

Christian McCaffrey

Following Max, Christian McCaffrey entered the NFL and was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in 2017. He has been one of the best running backs in the league since then. He has suffered his share of injuries, but when fit he has been an elite athlete. He was an integral member of the San Francisco 49ers when they made it to the NFC Championship last season.

Dylan McCaffrey

Dylan is neither a wide receiver like his eldest brother nor a running back like Christian McCaffrey. Instead, he plays as a quarterback. Previously at Michigan, he transferred to Northern Colorado, where he was the quarterback over the last two seasons, playing under his own brother (the offensive coordinator). Last year, he threw for 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions for the season.

Luke McCaffrey

The youngest brother, Luke McCaffrey, currently plays as a wide receiver. He was previously a quarterback but has since switched positions. He joined Nebraska in 2019 and played with them until 2020 before joining Rice in 2021. He used to play as a quarterback in Nebraska. He then transferred to Louisville but did not play for them before joining the current program at Rice University and gradually switching to the wide receiver position.

All the McCaffrey brothers have some relation to professional or college football and that begs the question of how did one family get so invested in the game? The answer to that comes from their parents, whom we will discuss a little now.

Christian McCaffrey's success stems from that of his parents

We have already mentioned Christian McCaffrey's father, Ed. Long-time NFL watchers will remember that Ed McCaffrey was a wide receiver in the NFL. He was drafted by the New York Giants before moving to the San Francisco 49ers in 1994, winning a Super Bowl with them. But his greatest successes came the following season with the Denver Broncos.

NFL Network @nflnetwork



He is dedicating the day to his dad, a 3x Super Bowl champion and Pro Bowl WR, Ed McCaffrey.



: Player's Choice: Christian McCaffrey | Tuesday (4pm ET)

Ed McCaffrey played from 1995 to 2003 with the Broncos and won two Super Bowls. He also made it to the Pro Bowl in 1998. He has since coached high school football and college football.

He was the head coach of the University of Northern Colorado from 2019 to 2022 and his son Max was the offensive coordinator under him and his other son Dylan was the quarterback.

Rodger Sherman @rodger

—Ed McCaffrey is head coach

—the OC is Ed McCaffrey's 28-year old son with 1 year of coaching experience (NOT Christian, he's busy)

—the QB is Ed McCaffrey's other son

Not going great!

Christian McCaffrey's mother Lisa was also a star soccer player for Stanford University. She was a three-year letter-winner between 1987 and 1989. Both parents seem to have passed on their love and dedication of sports to their sons, who are now carrying their legacy forward.

