Who is Christian McCaffrey's grandfather, Dave Sime? All about 49ers RB's family

Christian McCaffrey's grandfather is Dave Sime, who won a silver medal in the 100-meter dash in the 1960 Olympics. It's no wonder the San Francisco 49ers running back is so fast, calm and collected while running with the ball.

This article will examine McCaffrey's grandfather.

Who is Dave Sime?

Dave Sime was a sprinter, a multisport athlete at Duke University and an ophthalmologist. Sime held several sprint records in the 1950s and got a silver medal in the 1960 Olympic Games in the 100-meter dash.

Sime excelled in baseball and football even though he didn't run track in his early years. Sime excelled at his chosen disciplines, so much so that Duke University offered him a full baseball scholarship. Of course, Sime took up the offer.

At Duke, Sime became pivotal to the school's baseball and track and field teams. He also played football briefly, dropping the sport after his first year to focus on his other passions. Sime was encouraged to concentrate on track after his baseball coach, Ace Parker, recognized his exceptional speed and Olympic potential.

Sime was an asset for Duke and, thanks to his numerous victories, was named to the Drake Relays Athlete Hall of Fame in 1959. Sime and Bobby Marrow of Abilene Christian were featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated ahead of the Olympic trials.

Dave Sime at the Olympics

Sime had the chance to participate in the 1956 Olympics in Melbourne but was ruled out due to an injury sustained while trying to ride a horse. He ran in Rome four years later and snagged a silver medal. Germany's Armin Hary won the 100 in a photo finish.

Sime had quite the career, holding world records in the 100-, 220- and 220-yard low hurdles. Christian McCaffrey's grandfather also worked for the CIA, as during the Rome Olympics, Sime attempted to entice Soviet long-jumper Igor Ter-Ovanesyan to defect. The carefully crafted plan was ultimately unsuccessful.

Dave Sime's personal life

Sime went on to get married and had sports-inclined children. Sime's youngest child, Lisa, attended Stanford University, where she met Ed McCaffrey. Ed McCaffrey went on to play in the NFL, winning three Super Bowls in his 13-year career.

Ed and Lisa McCaffrey are the parents of San Francisco star running back Christian McCaffrey, thus keeping the Dave Sime sporting legacy intact.

Sime died in 2016 at 76 years old after a long battle with cancer.