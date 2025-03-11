Who is the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback? A look at current options for AFC North franchise

The Cleveland Browns have had a revolving door at quarterback for half a decade. They haven't had a consistent QB1 since the early days of Baker Mayfield and such instability has been dire for their playoff aspirations.

Ahead of next season, let's look at the team's projected starting QB.

Who is the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback?

Kenny Pickett looks set to be the Cleveland Browns starting quarterback for the 2025 regular season. The team acquired the former first-round pick via a trade on Monday with the defending Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles. Pickett's acquisition cost the team Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a 2025 fifth-round pick.

Pickett will be the Browns QB1 for their season opener barring further moves in free agency or the 2025 NFL draft. He arrives fresh off serving as Jalen Hurts' backup in the Eagles' 2025 Super Bowl triumph over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Pickett started his NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers where he featured in 25 games for the franchise. However, he never looked like the long-term option for Mike Tomlin's team and was shipped to Philadelphia after the 2023 season.

Pickett has the chance to reestablish himself as a starting-caliber QB in Cleveland.

Who are the other quarterbacks on the Cleveland Browns depth chart?

There are two other quarterbacks on the Cleveland Browns depth chart: Deshaun Watson and Bailey Zappe.

Watson is the primary starting QB. The team acquired him via a blockbuster trade with the Houston Texans in 2022 before signing him to a bumper five-year $230 million contract.

However, Watson has failed to live up to expectations in Cleveland. The former Pro Bowler has appeared in 19 regular season games in his three-year stint. He's likely going to miss most of the 2025 season due to an Achilles injury.

Bailey Zappe is the QB3 for the Browns. He started his career with the New England Patriots as Mac Jones' backup. Zappe made 14 appearances for the Patriots before getting waived. He spent some time on the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad last season.

The Browns added him to their active roster after Watson's season-ending injury. He started the team's final game of the season against the Baltimore Ravens. He amassed 170 passing yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in the loss.

Cleveland Browns quarterback history

Here's a look at the Browns starting quarterbacks since the 1999 season:

1999: Tim Couch, Ty Detmer

2000: Tim Couch, Doug Pederson, Spergon Wynn

2001: Tim Couch

2002: Tim Couch, Kelly Holcomb

2003: Tim Couch, Kelly Holcomb

2004: Kelly Holcomb, Jeff Garcia, Luke McCown

2005: Trent Dilfer, Charlie Frye

2006: Charlie Frye, Derek Anderson

2007: Derek Anderson, Charlie Frye

2008: Derek Anderson, Brady Quinn, Ken Dorsey, Bruce Gradkowski

2009: Derek Anderson, Brady Quinn

2010: Colt McCoy, Jake Delhomme, Seneca Wallace

2011: Colt McCoy, Seneca Wallace

2012: Brandon Weeden, Thad Lewis

2013: Brandon Weeden, Jason Campbell, Brian Hoyer

2014: Brian Hoyer, Johnny Manziel, Connor Shaw

2015: Johnny Manziel, Josh McCown, Austin Davis

2016: J. McCown, Cody Kessler, Robert Griffin III

2017: DeShone Kizer, Kevin Hogan

2018: Baker Mayfield, Tyrod Taylor

2019: Baker Mayfield

2020: Baker Mayfield

2021: Baker Mayfield, Case Keenum, Nick Mullens

2022: Jacoby Brissett, Deshaun Watson

2023: Deshaun Watson, Joe Flacco, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, P.J. Walker, Jeff Driskel

2024: Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Bailey Zappe

