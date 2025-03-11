Who is the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback? A look at current options for AFC North franchise

The Cleveland Browns have had a revolving door at quarterback for half a decade. They haven't had a consistent QB1 since the early days of Baker Mayfield and such instability has been dire for their playoff aspirations.
Ahead of next season, let's look at the team's projected starting QB.
Who is the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback?
Kenny Pickett looks set to be the Cleveland Browns starting quarterback for the 2025 regular season. The team acquired the former first-round pick via a trade on Monday with the defending Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles. Pickett's acquisition cost the team Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a 2025 fifth-round pick.
Pickett will be the Browns QB1 for their season opener barring further moves in free agency or the 2025 NFL draft. He arrives fresh off serving as Jalen Hurts' backup in the Eagles' 2025 Super Bowl triumph over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Pickett started his NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers where he featured in 25 games for the franchise. However, he never looked like the long-term option for Mike Tomlin's team and was shipped to Philadelphia after the 2023 season.
Pickett has the chance to reestablish himself as a starting-caliber QB in Cleveland.
Who are the other quarterbacks on the Cleveland Browns depth chart?
There are two other quarterbacks on the Cleveland Browns depth chart: Deshaun Watson and Bailey Zappe.
Watson is the primary starting QB. The team acquired him via a blockbuster trade with the Houston Texans in 2022 before signing him to a bumper five-year $230 million contract.
However, Watson has failed to live up to expectations in Cleveland. The former Pro Bowler has appeared in 19 regular season games in his three-year stint. He's likely going to miss most of the 2025 season due to an Achilles injury.
Bailey Zappe is the QB3 for the Browns. He started his career with the New England Patriots as Mac Jones' backup. Zappe made 14 appearances for the Patriots before getting waived. He spent some time on the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad last season.
The Browns added him to their active roster after Watson's season-ending injury. He started the team's final game of the season against the Baltimore Ravens. He amassed 170 passing yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in the loss.
Cleveland Browns quarterback history
Here's a look at the Browns starting quarterbacks since the 1999 season:
- 1999: Tim Couch, Ty Detmer
- 2000: Tim Couch, Doug Pederson, Spergon Wynn
- 2001: Tim Couch
- 2002: Tim Couch, Kelly Holcomb
- 2003: Tim Couch, Kelly Holcomb
- 2004: Kelly Holcomb, Jeff Garcia, Luke McCown
- 2005: Trent Dilfer, Charlie Frye
- 2006: Charlie Frye, Derek Anderson
- 2007: Derek Anderson, Charlie Frye
- 2008: Derek Anderson, Brady Quinn, Ken Dorsey, Bruce Gradkowski
- 2009: Derek Anderson, Brady Quinn
- 2010: Colt McCoy, Jake Delhomme, Seneca Wallace
- 2011: Colt McCoy, Seneca Wallace
- 2012: Brandon Weeden, Thad Lewis
- 2013: Brandon Weeden, Jason Campbell, Brian Hoyer
- 2014: Brian Hoyer, Johnny Manziel, Connor Shaw
- 2015: Johnny Manziel, Josh McCown, Austin Davis
- 2016: J. McCown, Cody Kessler, Robert Griffin III
- 2017: DeShone Kizer, Kevin Hogan
- 2018: Baker Mayfield, Tyrod Taylor
- 2019: Baker Mayfield
- 2020: Baker Mayfield
- 2021: Baker Mayfield, Case Keenum, Nick Mullens
- 2022: Jacoby Brissett, Deshaun Watson
- 2023: Deshaun Watson, Joe Flacco, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, P.J. Walker, Jeff Driskel
- 2024: Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Bailey Zappe
