Who is Colin Allred's wife, Alexandra Eber? All you need to know about ex-NFL star's family

Colin Allred made the jump from NFL to politics after hanging up his football cleats in 2011. The former Tennessee Titans linebacker is now a member of the Democratic Party.

Allred recently announced that he is running for U.S. Senate in Texas and fans want to learn more about his personal life, including his wife, Alexandra Eber.

Alexandra was born in 1983 to Amy and Louis Eber. Her mother is a chef and former wildlife rehabilitator while her father is a retired attorney.

What is Colin Allred's wife, Alexandra Eber's occupation?

Interestingly, Alexandra is following in the footsteps of her father and works as an attorney at Cleary Gottlieb Steen and Hamilton LLP law firm. She has several years of experience representing corporations, financial institutions, and individuals who are facing investigations from state and federal government entities.

Alexandra also investigates self-identified issues and whistleblower complaints. She also has expertise in handling matters concerning commercial and securities litigation.

Alexandra met her future husband Colin during a Law of Democracy class at the University of California Berkley School of Law. They dated for a while before getting engaged at a scenic location in Shenandoah National Park.

Colin and Alexandra married on March 25, 2017. The couple have two sons, Jordan (born in 2019) and Cameron (born in 2021).

Colin Allred's NFL career and stats

Colin Allred was signed by the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent after the 2006 NFL draft. Although the linebacker was waived by the team, he was re-signed by the Titans in January 2007 and played in one postseason game.

Allred made his NFL regular season debut for the franchise in December 2007 and featured sporadically for the team over the next few seasons.

Across four years with the Titans, Allred played in 32 games and racked up 46 tackles. He entered the free agency in the offseason in 2011 but wasn't signed by a team.

